Falcon Injury News: Drake London out for game with knee injury

After a stellar drive by the Falcons starting offense, rookie wide receiver Drake London left Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury.

London, who the team drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, had just made an impressive 24-yard reception on a pass from QB Marcus Mariota before he went down.

London goes to medical tent

Based on TV, Falcons rookie WR Drake London out of the medical tent, still has his helmet (that's a good sign). No official update yet. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 12, 2022

London ruled out for game

Drake London has a knee injury and will not return. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire