Falcon Injury News: Drake London out for game with knee injury

Matt Urben
·1 min read
After a stellar drive by the Falcons starting offense, rookie wide receiver Drake London left Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury.

London, who the team drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, had just made an impressive 24-yard reception on a pass from QB Marcus Mariota before he went down.

