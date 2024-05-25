Falcon baseball upsets Pueblo County and Golden

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Falcon baseball (21-5) beat both Pueblo County (20-6) and Golden (25-3) in the CHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championships at Mountain Lion Park on Friday, May 24.

The Falcons advance to play Holy Family (20-5) at Air Force Academy on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.