Falcon baseball falls into 4A consolation bracket

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, the Falcons of Falcon fell to Holy Family 11-6 in the 4A state tournament.

The Falcons will face either Pueblo County or Golden in the consolation bracket that will take place on May 31 at the Air Force Academy.

The 4A state championship game will be held on June 1 at Erdle Field at the Air Force Academy.

