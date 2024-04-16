Advertisement

Fake win-win trade: Chiefs trade multiple picks to Titans to draft Brock Bowers | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by NFL writer Frank Schwab to debate whether Tennessee should trade down in this year’s draft to accumulate more picks and allow the Chiefs to grab the standout tight end from Georgia. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.