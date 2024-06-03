Fake Tom Cruise warns of violence at Olympics in Russian documentary about corruption at the Games

The Russian-made documentary is called Olympics Has Fallen, a play on the 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen

Russia has used a deepfake Tom Cruise to front a documentary about corruption in the Olympic Games as part of a campaign to stoke fear of a terror attack at the Paris event this summer.

The disinformation drive was launched in retaliation for Russian athletes being banned from the 2024 Games over its war in Ukraine, according to a new report from Microsoft’s threat intelligence unit.

The Microsoft report unmasked “prolific Russian influence actors” who last summer began trashing this summer’s Games in the French capital and Emmanuel Macron, the president, including by posting a bogus documentary featuring the Top Gun: Maverick star.

To accompany the fake Netflix documentary, which uses an AI-generated Tom Cruise narration, Russia mocked up reviews of the programme from David Beckham, Jared Leto, Miley Cyrus and Mike Tyson.

“These ongoing Russian influence operations have two central objectives: to denigrate the reputation of the [International Olympic Committee] on the world stage; and to create the expectation of violence breaking out in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games,” it said.

Microsoft said it first identified traces of the campaign in 2023, when a company dubbed Storm-1679 released a four-part documentary on the Telegram app called Olympics Has Fallen, a play on Olympus Has Fallen, the 2013 film.

Fake five-star reviews

Aping Netflix, the relatively slick production used AI-generated audio resembling Cruise’s voice to imply his participation, the report said, and even offered fake five-star reviews from The New York Times, The Washington Post and the BBC.

It also posted a fake social media post by David Beckham that claimed: “Tom, saw your show with @‌netflix with my family! Happy to be part of this project!”

In the sham doc, the fake Cruise homes in on alleged corruption in the IOC, whose chief architect, it says, is Thomas Bach, the committee’s president. The AI-generated report says Cruise’s crusade to clean up sport reflects one of his fictional film characters: Jerry Maguire, who writes a mission statement about perceived dishonesty in the sports management business.

At one point, his fake avatar remarks: “The IOC members enjoy many special privileges such as VIP services during the Olympics. Surely, you are now thinking about what kind of privileges I enjoy during filming. The craziest demand I’ve ever made is a two-bedroom hotel suite for me and my Scientology spiritual guide.”

His voice appears at times curiously stilted, such as when he says: “For a long time, I had my heart set on sports that might have become serious if not for the knee injury.”

In another dubious quote, the fake Cruise spouts: “In the pseudo-pantheon of the sport Olympus, [Thomas] Bach isn’t even a fake god, he’s just a copycat of Autolycus from Hermes, the god of deception and cunning.”

YouTube removed the programme at the request of the IOC, after it complained about “an entire documentary produced with defamatory content, a fake narrative and false information, using an AI-generated voice of a world-renowned Hollywood actor”, but it remained available on Telegram, Microsoft added.

The Russian campaign also released footage designed to resemble genuine news reports warning of credible threats of violence at the Paris Games, Microsoft found.

A faked report purported to have come from Euronews, in Brussels, falsely “reported” that Parisians were buying property insurance in case of terror attacks affecting their homes.

Terror fears

In another sham news clip impersonating France 24, the French broadcaster, the Russian campaign falsely claimed that 24 per cent of tickets bought for Olympic events had been returned because of terror fears.

Another fake video claiming to come from the CIA and France’s main intelligence agency warned potential attendees to steer clear of the 2024 Olympics because of the risk of a terror attack.

Another group, which Microsoft called Storm-1099 but is commonly known as Doppelganger, has also joined the campaign.

“The most worrisome disinformation advanced by pro-Russian actors has sought to impersonate militant organisations and fabricate threats to the Games amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict,” Microsoft said.

Some images depicted the attacks at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where an affiliate of the Palestine Liberation Organisation killed 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team and a West German police officer.

Russia’s history of attacking Olympics

Microsoft said Russia, like the Soviet Union before it, had a long history of attacking the Olympics.

“If they cannot participate in or win the Games, then they seek to undercut, defame and degrade the international competition in the minds of participants, spectators and global audiences,” the report said. “The Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Summer Games held in Los Angeles and sought to influence other countries to do the same.”

Microsoft said the online influence campaign picked up shortly after Russia was banned from the 2024 Games over the war in Ukraine.

The committee decided that qualifying athletes from Russia and Belarus, its close ally, may compete in the 2024 Summer Games only as “individual neutral athletes”, prohibited from flying their national flags.

Microsoft warned that the smear campaign would very probably gather steam as the Games approached.

“Predominantly French-language activities will likely expand to English, German and other languages to maximise visibility and traction online and the use of generative AI will also likely increase,” wrote Clint Watts, the general manager of the Microsoft Threat Analysis Centre.

Three arrested in Paris

The Microsoft report emerged as police in Paris arrested three people on Sunday: a Bulgarian, a Ukrainian and a German, after five coffins were found near the Eiffel Tower draped in French flags with the inscription “French soldiers in Ukraine”.

French authorities have suspected foreign – notably Russian – interference in domestic affairs in several other recent incidents, including last month when red hand graffiti was painted on to France’s Holocaust Memorial.

The three suspects in that case are believed to have fled abroad.

Mr Macron has invoked Russian wrath by insisting that the spectre of sending Western troops to Ukraine would “legitimately” arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.