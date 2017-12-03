Fake punt sparks Jaguars to early lead on Colts

The Jaguars are bouncing back nicely after last week’s loss to the Cardinals.

They’re out to a quick 7-0 lead on the Colts, and doing it in ways traditional and creative.

The Blake Bortles touchdown pass to Marqise Lee was nice, but the fake punt from Brad Nortman to tight end James O'Shaughnessy was even better.

The Jaguars haven’t been afraid to take chances with their special teams this year, and the fourth-and-7 conversion from their own 49 sparked a solid first drive, for a team that has won four of their last five.