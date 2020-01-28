Fake 'Punt, Pass, Kick' Andy Reid appears at Super Bowl Opening Night

Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid is an absolute legend. And while he prepares to take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, he proved that.

Sure, he's won a Super Bowl ring. Sure, he's got a career 221-142-1 record. Sure, he looks amazing in Hawaiian shirts. But he received his legendary status for the time he dominated a Punt, Pass and Kick competition when he was 13.

Here is his pass during the event in 1971:

Yep -- that's him at just 13-years-old, but about the size of well, someone much older than that.

He did say in an interview with Jon Gruden, back when he was an analyst with ESPN, that the kids who were participating behind him were actually 8-years-old.

Still, he looked huge.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday night, the spirit of the Reid's Punt, Pass and Kick competition lived on with an appearance of the hero himself:

Actual Andy Reid and not so actual Andy Reid (the punt, pass and kick version)... can you tell the difference? pic.twitter.com/uXIKUd6th6 — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 28, 2020

And yes, Reid was on the scene sporting a Hawaiian shirt, per usual.

The legend lives on.

