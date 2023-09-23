Fake punt leads to third Oregon touchdown against Colorado

The Oregon Ducks were steamrolling Colorado in the first half at Autzen Field on Saturday.

They scored a pair of TDs in the first quarter and added another in the second after using a fake punt to gain a first down.

They got some tricks up their sleeve! 🪄@oregonfootball with the fake punt! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FP7arz7yWF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Bo Nix threw a 16-yard pass to Troy Franklin for the TD. The 2-point conversion was successful to make it 21-0.

The Ducks’ scoring drives were good for 10 plays, 11 and 13.

They had outgained Deion Sanders’ team 225-21 after their third score.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had summed up his mentality in a pep talk to his team.

“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins” Dan Lanning in his pregame speech pic.twitter.com/jyQBcO7o9Z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

