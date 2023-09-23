Advertisement

Fake punt leads to third Oregon touchdown against Colorado

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Oregon Ducks were steamrolling Colorado in the first half at Autzen Field on Saturday.

They scored a pair of TDs in the first quarter and added another in the second after using a fake punt to gain a first down.

Bo Nix threw a 16-yard pass to Troy Franklin for the TD. The 2-point conversion was successful to make it 21-0.

The Ducks’ scoring drives were good for 10 plays, 11 and 13.

They had outgained Deion Sanders’ team 225-21 after their third score.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had summed up his mentality in a pep talk to his team.

