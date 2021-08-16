How the fake Paralympians cheated me out of a medal

Dan Pepper in 2012 - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Paralympics have led the way in transforming public attitudes to disability sport, with many of Britain’s leading medallists – Jonnie Peacock, Ellie Simmonds and Ade Adepitan among them – going on to become household names, TV presenters, even Strictly contestants.

As this year’s Games prepare to get underway in Tokyo, their reputation has certainly come a long way since Sydney 2000, when the majority of the gold-medal winning Spanish basketball team were unmasked as able-bodied athletes who had pretended to have an intellectual disability in order to compete.

One of the biggest cheating scandals in sport, it resulted in a controversial worldwide ban on Paralympic athletes with intellectual disabilities for more than a decade, curtailing many promising careers. Dan Pepper, presenter of a new BBC documentary on the Paralympics cheats, counts his own among them.

In The Fake Paralympians, a six-part series on the BBC World Service, the former world champion and Team GB swimmer argues that the fraud’s fall-out continues to cast a shadow over the Games 21 years on, as restrictions on competitors with learning disabilities in some sports – basketball included – remain in place.

Pepper has what the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) classifies as an “intellectual impairment” – in his case, a severe learning disability a little like dyslexia, which affects counting and coordination.

“The actual words don’t bother me,” he tells me. “I view them as a way for people to know. Otherwise I’d be having to explain all the time about how my disability affects me. Whereas dyslexia is thrown around a lot, having an intellectual impairment is a bit deeper.”

However, the story he shares of the able-bodied conmen - who made up 10 out of the 12 members of the Spanish basketball squad that beat Russia 87-63 to win Paralympic gold in Sydney - almost beggars belief.

Due to the difficulty of verifying invisible disabilities, athletes with intellectual impairments had only been allowed to compete for the first time in the 1996 Atlanta Games. In 2000, competitors were required to have an IQ of no more than 75, proof that their impairment had been diagnosed before the age of 18 and that it had restricted their everyday tasks.

But the Spanish Federation of Sportspeople with Intellectual Disabilities (FEDDI) somehow got away with providing forged paperwork. The only test one of 10 able-bodied team members recalls being asked to take was doing six push-ups. The result was that their team was so far ahead in the first round match against China that the coach barked at them to slow down or people would get suspicious.

Yet the BBC series reveals that Ray Torres, the team captain, one of the two team members with a genuine disability did voice doubts at the time but he was dismissed.

Dan with Ray Torres

Torres’s sister, also interviewed in the series, says she regrets not listening more carefully when her brother was telling her there was something “odd” about other members of the team.

“One of the saddest parts for me,” reflects series producer Simon Maybin, “is that the people behind this cheating took advantage of Ray because his disability meant he did not always find it easy to express himself clearly. They relied on no one taking his concerns seriously.”

And they might have got away with it, had a picture of the victorious team on the gold medal podium not appeared on the front page of the Spanish sports daily Marca. Readers, recognising the 10 cheats, started to voice doubts.

As the rumours spread, the relevant members were instructed to wear false beards and hats on their return flight from Sydney to Spain.

But incredibly one of their number, Carlos Ribagorda, was in fact an undercover reporter who had been invited to train in Madrid with the team five months before the Sydney Games – and saw an opportunity for a journalistic scoop.

He blew the whistle as soon as he was on home ground, alleging (though this has never been confirmed) that the same thing had happened in the Spanish table tennis, swimming and field and track teams – all with the aim of pushing Spain up the medals table and attracting more public funding for those who ran disability sport.

Players and coaching staff of the Spanish intellectual disability basketball team celebrate their victory - AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

The IPC demanded the return of the basketball team’s gold medals and quickly suspended all intellectually impaired participation, alleging systemic failings in the vetting process.

For Pepper, who now combines being a swimming coach with working with an NHS mental health early intervention team, the real culprits got away almost scot free, while the two legitimate paralympians in the team were humiliated in public. “For Ray to have his gold medal stripped when he hadn’t done anything wrong – you can’t bear to think about it,” he says.

It took until October 2013 for Fernando Martin Vicente, the president of FEDDI, to be found guilty of fraud and fined £4,600 by a Spanish court. He was also ordered to repay £120,000 in government subsidies that he had claimed for his bogus team.

In the dock, Martin Vicente – who had also been vice-president of the Spanish Paralympic Committee and a member of the IPC’s ruling body – took sole responsibility for the deception. He thereby allowed 18 others accused in the case, including fraudulent team members, doctors and coaches, to have charges against them dismissed.

“Their cheating affected so many people’s lives and careers, and they just crack on with their normal lives,” says Pepper.

Dan Pepper

He learnt to swim as a four-year-old because the family home in Stockport where he lived with his parents Julie and Dave, and sisters Joanne and Jess, was next to a canal and they worried he might drown. He quickly revealed his talent and by 2003, aged 14, he won gold in the S14 (intellectual impairment) category at the world championships in the 100 and 200 metres.

“Without swimming, my life would have been one million per cent different,” he explains. “At school I was always behind in my classes. I can talk your ear off, but reading and writing were always a struggle. In the pool, though, I was the best at it. It built my confidence and that oozed into other parts of my life.”

These victories should have led to a chance to compete at the Athens Paralympics in 2004, but days after he had been named as a member of Team GB, the IPC announced that the ban on athletes with intellectual impairments would not be lifted. And it remained in place for the Beijing Paralympics, too.

“I was at my peak, but I was being punished because I couldn’t compete at the Olympics. I seriously considered giving up,” explains Pepper.

It took the IPC nine years to agree a new set of rules, including sport-specific tests to confirm athletes had intellectual impairments that had an impact on their performance – in reaction times, pacing, memory and following rules.

But why so long? Some of the contributors to Pepper’s series suggest it reveals an attitude in the Paralympic movement that prioritises those with physical disabilities. Their claims are, however, robustly rejected by IPC representatives who point to the complexity of the issues raised.

Dan Pepper was able to compete in 2012 but, by that stage, he was 'well past' his prime - Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pepper was finally able to race at London 2012 (as was his future wife, Natalie, in the same category) and believes the coverage was “a massive turning point” in challenging public prejudices about disabilities.

“By the time I got to London 2012 I was well past my prime,” he says. “I was near enough walking out with a Zimmer frame – that is how it felt. Those cheats had ruined my swimming career.”

He finished seventh in his finals, so Paralympic medals do not feature alongside the others in the trophy cabinet of the home he now shares with Natalie in Stockport. Any regrets, he makes clear, won’t get in the way of him cheering on Team GB next Tuesday.

But until athletes like him are able to compete again in all events, not least basketball, the Games will always feel bittersweet.

The Fake Paralympians is at 8.30pm Tuesday, August 17, on the BBC World Service and is available on BBC Sounds