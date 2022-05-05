How a Fake Marina Shines at the Now Very Real F1 Miami Grand Prix Circuit

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency - Getty Images

A Grand Prix with relatively flat landscape around a stadium—well, it has been done before.

But this isn't like any normal circuit built around a stadium, as the organizers of Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix have gone to extraordinary lengths to deliver something that is extremely impressive. When it comes to sporting events, and the promotion thereof, the United States has long left the rest of the world in its wake.

Marketing folk in the U.S. know how to put on a show.

A 19-turn circuit has been designed on the Hard Rock Stadium campus, with the 80,000-seat home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins as the centerpiece, and a plethora of activities spread across the campus itself.

As part of a media tour, Autoweek was given access to various hospitality arenas as well as a guide of the new 19-turn layout that will host Formula 1 this weekend.

There is no doubt that it is an impressive undertaking. Organizers specifically divided up the hospitality areas into eight distinct zones that offer close-up views of the track alongside the luxury treatment. And yes, there is the already-famous fake marina at Turn 8, with yachts "moored" adjacent to the circuit, with fake sand nearby as well.

Miami is undoubtedly targeting a different clientele to Formula 1’s other United States event in Austin, Texas—it is going to be an event to be seen at, to enjoy hospitality while listening to DJs and hobnobbing, and to show everyone on Instagram that you were at—whether that floats your boat or not. One of Formula 1’s greatest strengths is the breadth of its locations, whether that’s the rural countryside of Austria, history of Silverstone, or wild city-based events in Singapore or Monaco. The early signs are that Miami will be additive.

As for the circuit itself, track designers have done an excellent job considering the limited space, and flat terrain, that has been available. The 19-turn circuit features a high-speed sequence of s-turns, a couple of lengthy straights, a couple of arena sections with slow-speed turns and overtaking opportunities, as well as a fiddly complex that navigates its way beneath a turnpike.

“It wasn’t easy, as this is a busy site,” says Clive Bowen, founder of circuit architects Apex Circuit Design. “It operated 365 days a year—there’s the football season, soccer, the tennis championship earlier in the year, and multiple concerns. Building this circuit was like a very large, very complex Rubik’s cube. We had to build bits of it at different times and hand it back to the operators.”

Its year-round use influenced the actual circuit design, with the start/finish straight deliberately placed on the North side of the Hard Rock Stadium, due to the Miami Open tennis tournament having most of its facilities on the South side.

“You need a lot of space for the pits and the paddock, so it was an easy decision to have the start/finish line there,” Bowen says. “It also has the added benefit that in the hear of the sun in May the stadium provides shade (for the paddock).”

The paddock itself was deliberately made relatively compact, similar to Singapore’s approach, in order to aid the atmosphere and the chance of people bumping into one another. The pit building itself is permanent, as are the garages and control tower, but other elements are temporary. The track surface was sourced from the United States, with granite from Georgia and other materials from a quarry a couple of miles away.

Speaking further about the key corners, Bowen says that “Turn 3 is the opening radius corner, full acceleration, then into Turn 4, which is the first of the really high-speed high-G corners.” Curbs have been removed at Turn 6/7 following Mick Schumacher’s ferocious accident in Saudi Arabia, while Bowen goes on to liken the tightening radius Turn 7/8 to the Beausset corner at Paul Ricard, France.

“Turn 11 is very open on entry, with a late apex,” Bowen says, deliberately designed to provoke passing. “Then a sequence that is an homage to Foro Sol in Mexico, there’ll be a stage with DJ—he’ll be earning his money. Turn 13 is the beginning of our complex that goes under and through the turnpike.”

Due to the FIA regulations regarding height clearance a chicane was constructed in order to slow the cars down and then drop beneath the overpass. That will also leave teams facing a set-up trade-off as through the low-speed section mechanical grip will be sought over aero grip, and having a compliant car with good traction through Turns 14/15/16 will be critical. Turn 16, which leads onto the three-quarter mile back straight, is exceptionally narrow—not quite as tight as Baku’s Turn 8, but still a 90-degree left-hander where striking the wall appears a very easy mistake to make.

“Turn 17 is intentionally a showboat overtake location,” Bowen says. “There’s a 20,ooo-seat grandstand, then an intentionally easy sequence of 18/19 where the cars are only pulling 2-3G which should mean they can race each other, someone can get the undercut pass and they won’t have to lift and regain the position.”

Overseeing the development of the grand prix has been Richard Cregan, who was hired in mid-2021 as the event’s CEO, the latest step in a distinguished motorsport career in which he has overseen events held in Russia and Abu Dhabi.

“We’re going to have what I believe is the best race of 2022 here in Miami,” says Cregan. “I know the expectations are high but we’re doing an amazing experience here and I think we’re going to put on a spectacle in terms of entertainment and a Formula 1 race.

“It’s been four years in the making this, we’ve been working on it for a long time, it’s grown out of Tom (Garfinkel’s) vision on a whiteboard, we’re very proud to say that whiteboard exercise has turned into what we see today. We look at it as a week of entertainment then at the end of it is amazing grand prix. I think there’s something here for everybody, the range of hospitality and products we’ve done I think we will raise a lot of eyebrows about what can be done with Formula 1.”

Garfinkel, Miami GP’s managing partner, sees Formula 1 as the showpiece event for an arena that has firmly put itself on the global map.

“When I came here several years ago, Stephen Ross had a vision for this place to be a global entertainment destination with the biggest events—hopefully we’ve achieved his vision,” said Garfinkel.

“I think it may be the only venue in the world that will host Jay-Z, Beyonce, U2, Messi, Neymar, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, the college football, the national championships, the Super Bowls, I don’t know of another venue that has had all of those entertainments and athletes in one place. This event secures that as a global entertainment destination.”

Organizers in Miami have also worked with local schools and communities, sourcing food locally, while also striving to inspire the next generation.

“We have Miami Gardens and South Florida in mind,” says Garfinkel. “We’ve been able to do scholarships, STEM programs, with a goal that 10 years from now I want to be here with people who are working in F1 as race engineers, marketing, communications, who grew up here in Miami Gardens and learned about F1 because we brought the race here. We know the economic value of this for the next 10 years is gigantic.”

As a track, and as a race, the success of Miami Grand Prix remains TBC. That can only be judged once the checkered flag falls on Sunday.

But as an event Miami’s promoters will have shown other venues a few things about what can be done with Formula 1.