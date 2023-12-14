‘Fake flat head’: MMA fighters pile on Ian Garry following UFC 296 withdrawal

After a rough build into UFC 296 fight week, Ian Garry once again put himself in the line of fire for criticism after he was removed from Saturday’s scheduled bout with Vicente Luque.

Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) came down with a case of pneumonia that resulted in doctors pulling him from his anticipated welterweight matchup with Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was a disappointing end to a fight camp filled with personal adversity for Garry, and a number of fellow fighters did not miss the chance to pile on.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Garry being pulled from UFC 296.

Dana White

Ian Garry & Vicente Luque

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque share first reactions to their canceled #UFC296 fight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H5krh2bmXd — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 14, 2023

Sinead Kavanagh

Fake flat head!!! — sinead kavanaghKO (@sineadkavanagh0) December 14, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Give me your two cents! pic.twitter.com/NBe9o1dsBx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 14, 2023

Bryce Mitchell

I’ll fite on the Pay Per View — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 14, 2023

Terrance McKinney

Ian Garry just pulled out.

The ex husband helped. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 14, 2023

Brendan Schaub

NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! Damn you fights gods!!!!!! https://t.co/tj80Sam6Xb — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 14, 2023

Kevin Ferguson Jr.

What happen with Ian Garry ?? I’m lost — KimboSliceJr242 ♉ (@kimboslicejr) December 14, 2023

Derek Brunson

No Garry vs Luque… I was looking forward to that fight … 🥲 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 14, 2023

Randy Costa

I actually feel pretty bad for Ian Garry ngl. I know he kind of did it to himself, and it’s funny seeing all the comments but man… kids getting roasted 😅😅 I trained w him in Florida briefly…He’s cool shit and was always cool to be around. I liked him.

Any press is good… — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) December 14, 2023

Darren Till

Jimi Manuwa

Now I know the meaning of cuck 😆 #UFC296 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 14, 2023

Kevin Holland

How to be a #mma WAG –

Block comments on his social media.

Spend his money (before he has it).

Skip presser so nobody asks about the above ☝🏿

Give him food poisoning so he has to pull from fight.

Then he will be sad and really think he needs you. #HowTo #WAG — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 14, 2023

Vicente Luque

Kevin Holland

Here is the deal….I checked with both my wife and my gf, and they said I can fight this weekend. #UFC296 #WAG — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 14, 2023

Muhammad Mokaev

Fake account , I don’t write shit like this https://t.co/AVyfGY2T9J — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 14, 2023

Terrance McKinney

They say he likes to sit out and watch the action 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lya2Px3dur — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 14, 2023

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

