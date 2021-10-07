How to fake it: Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros at 3:07 pm today in Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The White Sox won the AL Central for the first time since 2008 and will now represent Chicago in the MLB playoffs.

You may find yourself at the office water cooler today or at a party over the weekend watching these games. If you haven't been keeping up with the Sox or are a Cubs fan in need of a postseason fix, we've got some easy ways to help you fake it.

This White Sox team is the swaggiest in baseball. From Tim Anderson bat flips to Eloy Jimenez mugging for the camera, they are the most joyful team in the sport. So an easy, "Gosh, they are just so much fun to watch!" will go a long way.

"They must be happy in Cuba right now" would also be a great ice-breaker. That’s because the White Sox have several Cuban-born players, including José Abreu, Luis Robert and Yoán Moncada.

The Astros are baseball's villains after being caught in a cheating scandal that involved pounding on a trash can in the dugout to signal pitches to teammates. So when the Astros come up to bat? Slam on a garbage can near you and expect huge laughs.

Finally: If all else fails, just make reference to the 2005 World Series Championship. Better yet, go online and buy a Joe Crede #24 jersey. That might even get you invited to a playoff game.

What's next: The White Sox play the Astros at 3:07pm today in Houston.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free