Fake 1936 Red Wings Stanley Cup rings seized at US border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized counterfeit 1936 Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championship rings.

They found the shipment, containing 10 counterfeit rings, at the Champlain port of entry in New York, according to a news release.

Officers determined the rings had a total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of approximately $15,000.

The Detroit Red Wings won their first Stanley Cup in 1936, so the rings likely hold sentimental value for fans. And that's not all — the 1935-36 season was a big one for Detroit. An unfamiliar feeling for current Detroiters, it was a city of champions. In 1935, the Tigers won the World Series and the Lions won their first National Football League championship.

The rings violated the Intellectual Property Rights of the Detroit Red Wings trademark, and the release said IPR violations can "threaten the health and safety of American consumers, the economy and national security."

“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

