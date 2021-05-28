Faith and hard work earns Clarkdale's Inshetski an opportunity to play college basketball

May 28—Christian Inshetski failed to make the Northeast Lauderdale basketball team when he tried out as a seventh grader. He then moved to Clarkdale, tried out for the Bulldogs and again failed to make the team.

This left Inshetski with two choices: Either walk away from basketball — something he felt was one of his callings in life — or combine his faith with hard work and keep trying to make the team.

He chose the latter, and it paid off both in the short-term and long-term. Inshetski tried out again as an eighth grader and made Clarkdale's team, eventually earning a starting role late in his eighth-grade season. Five years later, he signed with Southeastern Baptist College out of Laurel to continue his academic and athletic careers. Inshetski inked with SBC on Friday, May 21, the same day he graduated from Clarkdale.

"This means a lot," Inshetski said. "I'm just thanking God for this opportunity. I know He'll use me in the best way he can."

The journey wasn't easy, even though Inshetski never wavered in his faith. After failing to make both Northeast Lauderdale's and Clarkdale's teams, he admitted feeling irritated. With the setbacks as his motivation, Inshetski began practicing with the basketball goal in his old backyard as much as possible, usually six to eight hours a day. The goal was surrounded by dirt and grass — not exactly a surface conductive to dribbling.

"You just work with it," Inshetski said. "I was out there in the mud trying to dribble and shoot. It's so much easier now. I didn't realize back then, but it's a lot easier to dribble with no obstacles in your way."

After making Clarkdale's team, Inshetski came off the bench late in his eighth-grade the season and managed to have a double-digit scoring game, which earned him a starting job from that point forward. While he overcame initially not making the team, Inshetski had to deal with the frustrations of losing seasons, as the Bulldogs struggled while he was an underclassman.

"I've never really had an easy high school basketball career," Inshetski said. "I've faced a lot of different things, and it's all been a test of my faith leading up to this moment. (Those losing seasons) taught me so many things and pushed me to work harder. It wasn't fun, but I just had my desire to get better and become the best player I could possibly be. If I gave up back then, I wouldn't be where I am now."

Clarkdale boys basketball coach Drew Watson said there's no way to oversell just how much Inshetski works on his game, even away from regular team practices.

"You can ask all the faculty here," Watson said. "Anytime he can get in the gym, he wants to be there. It was every morning. He'd be in the gym at 6 or 6:30 a.m. and was shooting. On some days he was asking me what he could do to get better. He knew early on that he wanted to play college basketball regardless of where, so for him to get this chance, I'm super proud of him. He's one of the hardest workers I've ever been around."

Practicing never feels like work, though, Inshetski said.

"It's not an obligation," he said. "I honestly love it. I really enjoy it."

As he looks back on the last five years, Inshetski said he told Watson he never imagined how far he would end up going back when he first got cut. Watson said Inshetski is an excellent role model for anyone else on his team who has aspirations of playing college basketball.

"If you put enough time and effort in and show some humility and do what you can to get there, it's possible," Watson said. "It's not going to happen just because you want it to. He's a prime example of doing everything in your power to get that opportunity."

Even though he's now signed, Inshetski isn't done working. He practiced again Thursday and then went to go play a game of pickup Thursday evening.

"I just want to improve at everything so I can be really good when I first get (to SBC)," Inshetski said. "My goal is to get minutes and become a starter there. I feel like my competitive edge is ready, I just have to get there physically and develop my skill set more."