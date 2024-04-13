Faith, hard work at the bedrock of Payton Wilson’s rise on the gridiron

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just over 24 hours after returning from a visit with the Seattle Seahawks, former North Carolina State football star Payton Wilson is back at work with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away. Zoom calls, phone calls and in-person meetings, it’s been a busy stretch for Wilson as teams look to find out what makes him tick.

“30 visits so far, and I’ve got two more next week and I’ll be done,” said Wilson. “The process has definitely been fun. It’s a dream come true, but at the end of the day, I’m just ready to hear my name called. No matter where it is or who it’s to, I’m just excited to get back to playing football.”

Last year, no one played better. Wilson put together the best season of his career, nabbing the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. His pre-draft workouts were absolutely off the charts, including a 4.4-second time in the 40-yard dash. Still, few mock drafts have him being taken in the first round.

“Yeah, I think it’s just my injury history, these last two years I’ve stayed super healthy, which is a big plus,” said Wilson. “At the end of the day, I think the film and the talent speaks for itself, and no matter where I end up, I think people will really like me, and I’m going to mesh with the team and help them win games.”

Wilson said there are a few teams that have been in contact more than others, but said he doesn’t have a feel for who will ultimately call his name. That is out of his hands, but he does know how he’ll handle draft night.

“If you know me, you can probably guess,” laughed Wilson. “It’s just going to be me, my mom, and my daddy and my girlfriend, we’re just going to be at the house and my mom’s going to probably make some real good food, and we’ll just wait around until I get that phone call. It’s not going to be anything too special, just cherishing the moment with some of the closest people in the world to me.”

Those people and his faith have always been at the forefront of Wilson’s life.

“I truly believe that Jesus Christ has a plan for me and where every I end up, whatever pick that is, I’m going to be so excited for it,” said Wilson.

