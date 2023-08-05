Faith, family and football were guiding principles for 2023 Hall of Famer Ken Riley.

CANTON — Faith. Family. Football.

It's an often repeated mantra in the world of football at all levels but few actually exemplified those principles in practice better than longtime Cincinnati Bengal and 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee Ken Riley. The late Riley was enshrined for his 15 years of stellar play on the field by his wife, Barbara Riley, and his son, Ken Riley II.

"The Rattler" retired in 1983 as the Cincinnati Bengals career interception leader and still sits fifth in NFL history with 65 picks. That isn't what his family remembers him mostly for. It was how he went about accumulating those numbers.

"He was just humble for that opportunity to play," Barbara Riley said. No matter what position he was in and he gave it his all. He was loyal to the Bengals and they were loyal to him. He was always humble. He was a God-fearing man. He wanted to leave a mark."

Ken Riley's bust is unveiled by his son Ken II and widow Barbara during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton.

Riley often made the position of defensive back look easy. His family knew it was anything but after watching him prepare for games.

"The good ones make it look easy," Ken Riley II said. "Some say they players like my dad are born with natural talent. That is true but they don't see the blood sweat and tears that make that talent shine. He was a Hall of Famer on and off the field."

Ken Rliley II delivers a speech on behalf of his later father who was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton.

Riley was also quick to sacrifice for his family. He left behind a promising NFL coaching career after two years as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers to take over as Florida A&M University football head coach. Later he served as athletic director at the school. Riley turned down offers from larger schools over the years to stay in Florida where he enjoyed raising his family.

For a man who often went out of his way to sacrifice his spotlight, it was fitting Riley finally received his recognition Saturday despite his passing in 2020.

"This is closing the circle," Barbara Riley said. "This is what he worked for. He left his sweat and energy on the field in every game game. He put his best foot forward. I'm so proud. I only wish he could have been here for himself to complete this circle."

Recognition long overdue for a player that didn't even suit up at his enshrined position of defensive back until he reached the NFL.

"It's been a long time coming but dad you made it," Riley II said.

