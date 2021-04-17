Faith and family: what Bradley Beal writes on his shoes before games

What Bradley Beal writes on his shoes before games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Many fans have likely noticed the shoes Bradley Beal wears during games this season, as he earned an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand in December. But if you look a bit closer at his shoes, you will see he writes messages on both of them with magic marker before games.

After the Wizards win over the Pelicans on Friday night, Beal explained what he writes. It turns out he honors both his faith and his family each night.

Beal writes two Bible verses, plus the names of his sons Deuce and Braylon, and his wife Kamiah.

"I write two scriptures. Philippians 4:13. ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ And then I write Galations; 6:9. ‘Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.’ That’s kind of with both individual and my team, team-oriented," he said.

"Then, I write my two boys’ names. I write Deuce on the left side and then Bray Bray on the right. That’s what I go out there and hoop for. Obviously, wifey too, she knows that."

Pictures provided by USA Today show Beal's inscriptions. There's a look at the right shoe above and below you can see his left shoe.

As Beal said, that's who he plays for.