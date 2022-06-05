Fairview High School QB and 2025 Buffs target Bekkem Kritza takes visit to USC

Fresh off his freshman season at Fairview High School in Boulder, Bekkem Kritza is quickly attracting some major college football attention. The 2025 QB was first offered by Colorado in November and in May, Kansas and Colorado State followed suit. Kritza also took an unofficial visit at Texas in January.

Then on Saturday, Kritza tweeted a thank you to USC for an apparent visit. Colorado has already been poached multiple times by the Trojans this offseason and it would be tough to watch them steal a talented QB from the Buffs’ backyard.

Kritza led the Knights to a 6-4 record last fall and a spot in the 5A state playoffs, although Fairview was forced to forfeit its first postseason game due to COVID-19 circumstances. Nonetheless, he threw for 3,192 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing nearly 65% of his passes as a freshman starter. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound prospect has yet to be rated by 247Sports and Rivals.

The Buffs have offered two other 2025 QBs — Sawyer Anderson and TJ Lateef. They’ve also offered Kritza’s teammate and wide receiver Jordan Rechel.

Had a great time at USC today ⚔️

Thank you @USC_FB #notcommited pic.twitter.com/fW7IfXjANH — Bekkem Kritza (@stretch2025) June 4, 2022

