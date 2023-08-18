Fairview football program to compete in Region 5 behind an experienced line

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Fairview Tigers

Coach: Mark Soboleski (13th season)

2022 record: 5-6 (3-3 Region 5)

2022 playoff results: Lost to Grove City 35-21 in the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Assistant coaches: Steve Musone, Joe Tarasovitch, Scott Bollheimer, Mike Parmenter, Sean Stone, Carl Fonticello, Adam Antrilli, Anthony Raucci

Reloading the skill positions

Fairview was hit hard by graduation at the skill positions but has several key players back to fill those holes. Ty Corbin is gone at quarterback after throwing for 877 yards and seven touchdowns, but he will be replaced by Vinny Campoli, who saw action two years ago as a freshman because of injuries. Fairview also lost its top three rushers with Charles Chevalier (624 yards, 5 touchdowns), Corbin (622 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jared Gennuso (616 yards, 7 touchdowns). Senior Jacob Truitt could see a heavier workload after running the ball 42 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Tyler Benford could also see more carries after finishing last year with 12 yards on two carries. The Tigers graduated three of their top five receivers as well. Jeremy Frazao had 37 catches for 637 yards and six touchdowns, but he is gone along with Gennuso (6 catches, 33 yards) and Jacob Stalsitz (4 catches, 58 yards). Braeden Moore and Sam Work are back at wide receiver and Robbie Chevalier returns at tight end. Work had five catches for 42 yards and Truitt had four catches for 58 yards last year.

Experienced line

While the skill positions are mostly new, the Tigers can rely on an experienced offensive and defensive line to lead the way this year. Fairview lost a Division I tight end in Jake Stalsitz, but Holden Sigler, Alex Trick and Jayden Federoff are back on both sides of the line along with Robbie Chevalier at tight end. The Tigers could also receive contributions from senior lineman Ahvilio Burgos and tight end/defensive end Jacob Baumberger. The line will play an even bigger role considering the teams on Fairview's schedule as many of them are known for their strong line play.

Fairview also brings back dominant kicker Michael Gennuso, who can change games either with field position or drilling long field goal kicks. The Tigers could also receive help from wide receivers/defensive backs Jake Harkness and Hunter Sullivan.

Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Mercyhurst Prep 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Harbor Creek* 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Meadville 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Fort LeBoeuf* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Warren 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Corry* 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Girard* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. General McLane* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 North East* 1 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Northwestern 7 p.m.

*Region 5 game

