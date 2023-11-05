Fairport, Irondequoit repeat: Section V girls volleyball champs, all-tourney teams

VICTOR — Irondequoit completely turned its season around in a matter of weeks.

Laney Flynn's Eagles seemed like they met their match Oct. 19, emotional after a five set loss at Spencerport. That night the Rangers proved to be a true threat to Irondequoit's quest for back-to-back titles.

The rematch fittingly occurred during Saturday's Section V Girls Volleyball Championships. Irondequoit was resounding in avenging that crushing loss and defeated Spencerport 3-1 in the Class AA2 final.

Tearful following their October setback in Spencerport, Flynn, McKenna Callari, Natalie Pedersen and their teammates were all smiles while watching their next opponent with the Class AA2 brick on-hand in the Victor High School bleachers.

"We wanted to beat them really bad. Our coaches lit a fire under us to play so much better," said Flynn, who was named tournament MVP.

Irondequoit girls volleyball team after winning their second straight Section V Championship, avenging a regular season loss to Spencerport with a 3-1 win in the Class AA2 final Saturday, Nov. 4 at Victor.

What it means

Irondequoit wasn't the only team to repeat. Fairport and Harley Allendale Columbia joined the Eagles as back-to-back champions.

Webster Schroeder, Pittsford Sutherland, Livonia, Attica, Alexander and Elba all left the weekend with Section V titles.

Tournament MVPs

Class AAA: Fairport's Meghan Clifford

Fairport's Meghan Clifford sends in a spike over Rush-Henrietta's Avery Vacanti.

On a team full of stars, Clifford might be the section's most feared player. The senior middle hitter and Marquette commit swung with might and precision, finding holes in the Royal Comets defense with ease. Clifford's defensive prowess aided her 6-foot-3 frame on blocks, like when Lana Wood joined her to deflect the match point. Clifford was MVP of the 2022 Class AA tourney.

"She's much more than her height. She motivates the team. Her dominance makes kids fear her. You don't want to be on the other side of that net. And as a captain ... even when she's not having a good game, she knows she's only one person of the Fairport six," Fairport coach Trish Forgensi said.

Class AA1: Webster Schroeder's Maddie Siphakongviseth

Schroeder's Maddie Siphakongviseth celebrates a Webster point in the fifth and final set against Penfield.

The sophomore libero was a star in the back row, especially across the final two sets. Her passes kept Schroeder in system, and her awareness allowed her to watch hard serves sail out of play. Siphakongviseth was happy to win a title with longtime varsity players Erin Mueller, Lina Fitzharris and Sarah Ferruzza.

"It was so exciting. I feel like we finally accomplished what we wanted. Our goal was to win sectionals and we accomplished that goal," Siphakongviseth said.

Class AA2: Irondequoit's Laney Flynn

Irondequoit's Laney Flynn, center, celebrates with teammates after a point during a regular season game against Pittsford Mendon, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The senior setter dished out 31 assists in the Eages' title defense. Flynn fed Natalie Pedersen 20 kills and helped McKenna Callari put down nine. Flynn gave much of the credit to her teammates, and said how "special" both Section V title teams are to her.

"They adjust to any set I give them. That's really big in this sport. I'm not always going to be perfect but they know how to adapt," Flynn said.

Section V Championships

Class AAA

Fairport players celebrate after the final point giving them the victory over Rush-Henrietta during their Section V Class AAA volleyball final.

Fairport coach Trish Forgensi's top-seeded Red Raiders (18-0) defeated No. 2 Rush-Henrietta (6-12) in straight sets. Fairport won Class AA last season and is currently the top-ranked Class AAA team on the New York Volleyball Coaches Association's poll.

"We've always had a young team, so now our seniors have grown and we knew this would be our year," Forgensi said. "Our goal was to get to states, and that's still our goal. We've made sure to go out with confidence, play as a team, and focus on the small things."

Class AA1

Webster Schroeder coach Peter DeWitte's top-seeded Warriors (17-1) trailed 2-1, but used a late rally to take Game 4 and beat Penfield in five. Schroeder used a 17-game winning streak to capture their first title since 2015, defeating a Patriots (13-4) team that suffered their fourth straight finals loss.

Fitzharris moved from outside to middle in the fourth set, blocking multiple shots to help the Warriors score the final seven points of a 25-18 Game 4 win. They then took the fifth set 15-6. Schroeder has had good teams in recent years that couldn't beat team's of Penfield's pedigree until now.

"It's been an absolute journey. ... We've been one of the top teams in the area. We just couldn't get over that hurdle. Today going into five sets against a really strong Penfield team was the one push we needed," said DeWitte, whose Warriors are No. 1 in the NYVC Class AA poll.

Webster Schroeder players celebrate after the final point giving them the win over Penfield in five sets during their Section V Class AA1 volleyball final Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Victor High School.

Class AA2

Irondequoit (15-5) captured the program's 10th title, redeeming itself against a talented Spencerport team that won the program's first division title since 2019. The Rangers outplayed the Eagles last month, but Irondequoit improved its play behind the service line, in its serve receive, and free ball offense. And when it counted most, Flynn, Pedersen and Callari carried a team with a first -year varsity player starting at middle and four freshmen contributing.

"There are so many good volleyball teams in the Rochester area. I knew we had our three seniors captains returning and we had a lot of holes to fill. ... I'm pleased with our progress," Irondequoit coach Marc Callari said.

Class A

Pittsford Sutherland coach Taylor Rivera's top-seeded Knights (18-2) captured the program's first title since 2016 — the last of six championships in seven seasons — by dropping No. 2 Pittsford Mendon (15-6) in four sets. It was Sutherland's first finals appearance since 2017.

Sutherland, which began the season 15-0, is ranked No. 3 by NYVC. The Knights' losses were to Fairport and perennial state power St. Mary's of Lancaster.

Class B

Livonia coach Kristin Hierlwimmer's second-seeded Bulldogs (18-3) beat top-seeded Midlakes 3-1, squeaking by the reigning champs in a tight 3-1 match. The Screaming Eagles fell to 17-5.

Class C1

Top-seeded Attica (20-0) won in four, keeping No. 2 LeRoy (16-7) from repeating with a 3-1 victory. It marked the Blue Devils' first title since 2019, and first under coach Nicole Parkhurst's four-year tenure.

Class C2

Harley Allendale Columbia coach Amy Colosimo's Wolves (14-5) managed to win back-to-back titles as the fifth seed. They beat No. 3 Letchworth (15-6) in four games. HAC advanced to the Class D state final in 2022.

Class D1

Alexander coach Marcia Hirschale's Trojans (20-2) won their second title in three seasons after a straight sets win over No. 6 York (14-7).

Class D2

Third-seeded Elba (13-8) defeated top-seeded Avoca-Prattsburg (14-4) in straight sets. Coach Stephen Piotrowski's Lancers captured the program's first title since 1983.

All-tournament teams

Class AAA: Fairport's Meghan Clifford (MVP), Kiera Cornman and Lana Wood; Rush-Henrietta's Taylee Bernarduci.

Class AA1: Webster Schroeder's Maddie Siphakongviseth (MVP), Erin Mueller and Lina Fitzharris; Penfield's Ella Dorritie; Victor's Abbie Murphy; Mercy's Marli Simmons.

Class AA2: Irondequoit's Laney Flynn (MVP), McKenna Callari and Natalie Pedersen; Spencerport's Molly Guzik and Molly McKinney; Churchville-Chili's Skylar Jehlen; Canandaigua's Julia Gerstner.

Class A: Sutherland's Chloe Cunniffe (MVP), Leah Klueber, Jordyn Leader; Mendon's Maddie Fallows and Sarah Gestring; Brockport's Ava Norrod, HF-L's Jorja Harvey.

Class B: Livonia's Hannah Ingram (MVP), Ava Simmons and Caroline Cendoma; Midlakes' Clara Bond and Kianna Naval.

Class C1: Attica's Ellie Cusmano (MVP), Elie Dressel and Maddie Robinson; LeRoy's Dana Reshkey and Sierra Burke; Wellsville's Makenna Dunbar; East Rochester's Abby Schoffield.

Class C2: HAC's Adelaide Grace (MVP), Zora Scannell-Rooks and Cadence Brecker; Letchworth's Alannah Roberts and Abbie DeRock; Bloomfield's Callah McCombs; Lyons' Milleniyah Glanton.

Class D1: Alexander's Alyssa Kramer (MVP), Holly Bykowski and Maia Saile; York's Bailey Orman and Paola Rios-Santiago; Cuba Rushford's Kendall Thompkins; Boivar Richburg's Kori Thomas.

Class D2: Elba's Alexa Ocampo (MVP), Halie Scouten and Mariah Ognibene; Avoca-Prattsburgh's Brea Jorritsma and Gwen Moon; Houghton's Bella Stevens; Dundee-Bradford's Mikayla Schoffner.

What's next

Crossover games will take place Tuesday. Class AA's Irondequoit and Webster Schroeder will play at 6 p.m. at Gates Chili. Alexander and Elba play in the Class D final at 5 p.m. at Avon. Class C winners HAC and Attica play at 7 p.m. at Avon.

NYSPHSAA Far West Regionals for Class C and D are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Letchworth. Victor will host regionals Saturday for Class B, A, AA and AAA at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

