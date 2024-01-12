Fairport boys basketball: James Gadomski taking reins of scoring, leadership for Skippers

Jan. 11—James Gadomski bided his time to be leading Fairport.

After sitting behind Chris Peoples as a freshman and Sam Honkala as a sophomore, Gadomski last year led the Skippers in scoring at 11.9 points per game. This season, he has embraced the scoring role.

He is among the area's leading scorers at 28.9 points per game with 30 3-pointers. A defense-first player, Gadomski knew it was going to take some time to adjust to the role.

"I've never really been a scorer before in my career, just really a role player," Gadomski said. "Last year, I started to get a little more comfortable with it, and this year we weren't really going to have that go-to guy. So I knew I needed to step up and be able to handle that role or whatever role they need me to play for that game."

Fairport coach Dustin Ettinger said Gadomski had the potential to be a scoring threat. Ettinger is in his third season leading the Skippers and has been impressed with the strides he's seen in Gadomski.

He has seen how the styles of Peoples and Honkala have blended with Gadomski and how he's made the style his own.

"I've been waiting on it for a while and we knew he could be that freak athlete when he was a sophomore," Ettinger said. "He could score at will when he wants, but he really developed his shooting over the summer and during AAU. Seeing him blossom into that has really helped our team. As a freshman, watching Chris play, we emphasized to James that if you push the middle of the floor and get the defense to collapse on you, you can kick and release to open threes. Then with Sam, he learned that you can be a sharpshooter but then develop post play and get middle entries. James has seen two guys play great as individuals and is now translating that into a team-first mindset with everyone."

Gadomski isn't just getting it done in the scoring department, either. He leads the team in rebounds per game with nine, assists with 4.7 and steals with 3.7 as well as being second in blocks with 1.3.

He said that while he can put the game on his shoulders, his teammates take off a lot of that pressure. Josh Parsons can impact the game down low and players like Yomar and Jan Castellano are able to run the point. That allows Gadomski to be able to focus on scoring.

"It's been a challenge to embrace the ability to do everything," Gadomski said. "But I have a lot of great players around me that can also do everything. The coaches trust all of us and that has allowed all of us to be able to mold ourselves to be able to do everything successfully."

Gadomski is one of five seniors on a team that also features several underclassmen who are playing strong this season. He has also been a vocal leader for the younger players on the team.

Ettinger has enjoyed seeing him embrace the role both at practice and in games of being the voice Fairport needs.

Ettinger added that with a team that includes several underclassmen and freshmen who play crucial minutes, Gadomski can be a difference-maker in important games.

"It's so great to see," Ettinger said. "James takes Yomar under his wing whether it's on the football field or basketball court. Yomar has always been able to move the ball around and it's been nice to see James be able to get him looks and vice versa. Yomar is developing his game right now and is learning how to be an edgy player, get after the ball and be scrappy, which he has learned from James."

Gadomski is one part of a strong-scoring Fairport team this season. The Skippers average 74.7 points per game with three players averaging double figures.

While he at first never saw himself being the No. 1 scorer in his time at Fairport, he has found comfort in the role.

"There was a lot of offseason work," Gadomski said. "I look at the scoring side of things as more of a mindset rather than just a skill set. You have to put your mind to it and have teammates that can get you the ball. Almost everyone can have a good scoring night with the speed we play with. It's faster than most other teams are used to and that has been a strong contributor for us."