Fairport baseball: Skippers making strides in first year back at the diamond

May 7—Last year was one of the darkest in Fairport baseball history, as the Skippers were unable to field a team due to low numbers.

The Skippers were one of the predominant powers in The News-Herald coverage area, having reached the regional round 14 times and making two state appearances in 1953 and 1993.

But this year, the story resumed.

Fairport entered the 2024 season with a young group of players that wanted to write the next chapter in its baseball history. Jerry Hites returned to the team's dugout for the first time since his 12-year stint ended in 2016.

The want to return to the diamond was felt all through the school, and Hites is excited for the historic program to return.

"There was a pretty good interest from not only the students, but also from the community," Hites said. " Everyone was excited that Fairport baseball was coming back. I think our hard work and dedication by the coaching staff in the offseason got a few more players to come out who either have never played or haven't for years. We have 15 players. Six have never played baseball before this year. Three came out after basketball ended and they play AAU but said I will be at every game and practice possible."

This year's team features just two seniors, one of whom is Kevin Castellano who will also be playing at Terra State. With a young group, Castellano hasn't felt the pressure of needing to be a leader for the group.

Rather he, like the rest of the players for Fairport, have been shaking off the rust after a year away from the diamond.

The learning curve has been one that the players have made an emphasis of flattening since the start of the season.

"It has definitely been a struggle, but we are coming along very well as a team and a lot of the young kids are starting to understand the game more," Castellano said. "It took us a little bit to shake that rust off. We still have a little more work to do, but once we do that we will be a good team. As for being a leader, it's easy to lead a team that wants to win and wants to work and get better. We just have to make sure we are locked in mentally."

The other senior is Fillipo Gatto, an Italian exchange student.

While there have been plenty of bumps along the way, Fairport is 4-14 on the season, the growth of the team has been apparent to Hites. The Skippers picked up its first win April 9 against Windham, 16-9.

Hites is happy to see that type of growth in the first season. It's something that has impressed him from the dugout.

"We have 15 players, and not a single one had even one inning of varsity baseball experience, which is so wild and foreign to me," Hites said. "But the growth is exceptional. Every time we pitch someone, we say, 'That's the first time he's ever pitched'.

"The best thing for me has been the growth and how we can see it from game to game. We played Badger the other day and we were down, 5-1, after two innings. We had a junior, Colin LaFaye, who made his first start on the mound ever. He threw 101 pitches and 70 for strikes. The kids were so pumped after that game. I truly can't say enough about our players and coaches."

That mindset has carried over to the players, as they have also added wins over Badger, Lordstown, Bedford and Fuchs Mizrachi. Castellano knows this is a culture that can carry through the team for years to come.

The challenges have been ever present, with game postponements and a shifting schedule of the day.

But Castellano has seen the group develop into a team that can bring the Skippers back to the mountaintop and continue the progress started this season.

"We just have a very young team, so we have a lot of work yet to be done but we are getting there," Castellano said. "I feel like we have improved a lot this year. The weather early in the year was crazy, too, only playing one game a week for three weeks. Now there is not much time to practice. It's been nice, especially being able to play for Coach Hites. He has had a very big impact on this program. He just pushes us to be the best as possible.

"And we also have a good coaching staff. They are all great coaches and know what they are talking about so having people around like that helps you win games and as Coach says, 'It's more than about winning and losing. It's about being better people.'"