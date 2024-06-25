Fairmount Park Race Track cancels races due to heat

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – With heat indices expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit, Fairmount Park Race Track has canceled Tuesday’s scheduled races.

The track announced earlier in the day that the cancellation was in the “best interests of the (horses), jockeys, horsemen, staff, and patrons.”

The track, located at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville, hosts live racing on Tuesdays and Saturdays, but is open year-round for sports betting.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.