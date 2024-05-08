Fairmont State's men's tennis team seeded fourth, women fifth in NCAA tournament

May 7—FAIRMONT — Fairmont State men's and women's tennis teams made it back to the NCAA Division II tournament this year.

The Falcons were the first team to have its seeding revealed during the men's selection show and second for the women's selection show which was webcast on the NCAA's website.

After both men and women's teams fell short to Charleston in the Mountain East Conference championships, Fairmont State enters the Atlantic Region tournament as the men's fourth seed, while the women's team is seeded fifth.

The men will face fellow MEC member West Virginia Wesleyan, who received the fifth seed. The women face fourth seeded Mercyhurst of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Charleston, who received automatic bids in both tournaments for winning the conference, will play host for the Atlantic Region as the first seed in both tournaments which comes with a first round bye. Charleston will face the winner of the four and five seed matches of both men's and women's tournaments.

Fairmont State's men's tennis comes into the tournament with a 10-7 record overall, and the women enter with an 11-8 overall record. Both finished conference play with 3-2 records in the regular season.

The men already faced West Virginia Wesleyan twice this season. Wesleyan won the first match 3-4 for Fairmont State's regular season finale in Buckhannon, but Fairmont State got the win in the first round of the MEC tournament 4-2 in Charleston.

The women took on Mercyhurst early in the regular season. Unfortunately for Fairmont State, Mercyhurst won that match 1-6 this past February.

Only two teams from the Atlantic Region in each tournament will make it out and take the trip to Orlando later this month.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548.