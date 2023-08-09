Fairmont State football begins training camp

Aug. 9—FAIRMONT — The sounds of whistles blowing, coaches calling plays and players colliding on the turf mean only one thing: football camp has begun.

Student-athletes on Fairmont State's football team moved into their dorms on Saturday to begin training camp for the 2023 season and the first practice took place Monday at Duvall-Rosier Field.

According to Head Coach Jason Woodman, the focus of the first few days will be bringing players, especially new ones, up to speed on the way things work in the Falcons' gridiron team.

"Just some basic install stuff," Woodman said. "More than anything, just getting the guys accustomed to how we practice, tempo we practice, what we expect out of them day-to-day and our goals."

Those most excited for camp this year are the returning players. After a 3-8 season in 2022, Woodman said the players developed a good attitude back in the spring.

"We had a really good spring," Woodman said. "We have some older guys now and leadership is starting to kind of develop and pick up. So far it's been really good.

"I think the guys are up for a challenge this year."

Among the veteran players taking leadership roles are junior linebacker Brocton Blair and junior quarterback Michael Floria.

Blair led the team in tackles the past two years with 75 as a freshman and 116 as a sophomore. He believes the other players are looking to him to lead the defense, and he hopes to become a more vocal leader than he's used to being.

"I've always been a lead by example guy, and I've tried to become a vocal leader," Blair said. "I'm just trying to be that guy for them and be the leader of our defense."

Floria led the Falcons in passing last season with 1,227 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games played. He's the only quarterback on the team this year who has college varsity playing experience.

The veteran quarterback enjoyed seeing the process of becoming a leader and leading the offense as a way to grow the other players around him and keeping the team in shape.

"It's nice being able to develop people and show them how to get there," Floria said. "And also to help just maintain the team."

Blair expressed excitement for the number of new faces on the football team this year, highlighting how many more new players and coaches joined the team than he's seen before.

"[Woodman] brought the team up and there were more guys on that field than I've ever seen since I've been here," Blair said. "I told the guys the other day in meetings this is the most excited I've ever been because of that."

Some of the new players came from Alderson Broaddus after the Battlers' athletics shut down, according to Floria. He said they will add to the team's depth this season. And according to Martin Radosevic, director of athletic communications at Fairmont State, Alderson Broaddus' football head coach Travis Everhart joined Fairmont State's coaching staff.

Training camp continues for the Falcons through the end of next week. Media day is Sunday, Aug. 20, and Fairmont State opens the season at home against the Bloomsburg University Huskies Thursday, Aug. 31.

