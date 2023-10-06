Fairmont State blasts Concord 42-9

Oct. 6—FAIRMONT — The Concord University football team lost 42-9 to Fairmont State Thursday night in a Mountain East Conference game at Duvall-Rosier Field.

After Fairmont State (5-1, 3-1 MEC) drained five minutes off the first-quarter clock — and in the process went up 7-0 — the Mountain Lions (0-6, 0-5 MEC) appeared primed to even the score. But, an interception inside the FSU 10-yard line was run back for a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

Concord did respond with a touchdown on its second drive of the game as senior quarterback Jack Mangel connected on a 47-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jake Roberts.

The Fighting Falcons scored quickly as they restored the 14-point lead, 21-7, with 1:03 remaining in the opening quarter.

The ensuing CU drive was halted inside the Fairmont State 30-yard line on downs, and FSU tacked on another touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the first half.

Senior defensive lineman Haven Chapman recorded a sack in the opening minute of the fourth quarter that resulted in a safety.

Roberts finished the night with six receptions for 98 yards, both career highs, to go with his second touchdown of the season.

Mangel completed 25-of-36 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Kevon Young-Warren grabbed five passes for 45 yards.

Graduate defensive lineman Vonte Pannell finished with five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Mekhi Williams matched Pannell's tackle output.

The Mountain Lions host Frostburg State for Homecoming 1 p.m. October 14.