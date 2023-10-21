Fairmont State beats unbeaten Charleston 33-30 in final seconds

Oct. 21—FAIRMONT — Needing a win to keep conference title hopes alive, the Fairmont State Falcons hosted the undefeated Charleston Golden Eagles for a Mountain East Conference matchup at Duvall-Rosier Field on the campus of Fairmont State University Saturday afternoon.

Fairmont State got exactly what it hoped for, handing Charleston (6-1, 5-1 MEC) its first loss of the season 33-30 in a back-and-forth, blow-for-blow game that saw the Falcons (6-2, 4-1) win it in the final seconds.

"We felt like we can play with anybody in the conference," Fairmont State Head Coach Jason Woodman said. "We challenged the kids all week to step up and play better and practice better and get better every day. When they do that, this is what happens. They come out and they compete and they play really good."

On 4th and one, junior quarterback Michael Floria threw to his left to a wide open junior tight end Carter Giacomo in the end zone with 10 seconds left in the game for the touchdown to win it for the Falcons. According to Floria, Charleston beat Fairmont State the same way last year.

"Last year, they beat us in the fourth overtime with that play," Floria said. "It felt good to run it and beat them today with that. We worked on that since camp, so it was nice."

Floria finished the game 21 of 36 for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He gained 47 yards on the ground on 10 rushes, including a crucial 13-yard pickup on 4th and 10 on the game-winning drive.

Junior defensive back Eltayeb Bushra led Fairmont State with 13 tackles. He also had two interceptions, returning the first one for a touchdown. Junior linebacker Brocton Blair followed with 11 tackles, and sophomore defensive back Isaiah Powell-Major also had a pick-six.

Bushra's pick-six off Charleston quarterback Javonte Howard gave Fairmont State an early lead with 12:17 to go in the first. Freshman kicker Emmanuel Richardson made the extra point and later a 21-yard field goal less than a minute into the second quarter to give the Falcons a 10-0 lead.

"Going into film study throughout the week, when our corners are off and our safeties are a little too far off, they're gonna try to throw that bubble, which I'm seeing in film," Bushra said. "I just anticipated and shot, and the ball was right there, and I just made a play honestly."

Richardson hit a 32-yard field goal with 8:04 before halftime to make it 13-0, but on the ensuing kickoff, Tae Marrero returned it 97 yards for Charleston to make it 13-7. Richardson hit a 38-yard field goal with 5:35 left in the second quarter, and Charleston responded with another touchdown, a four-yard run by Chavon Wright with three minutes before the break to make it 16-14 at halftime.

Charleston kicker Tim McCutchen made a 35-yard field goal just over a minute and a half into the second quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 17-16 lead. Fairmont State got the lead back a minute and a half to go in the third when Isaiah Powell-Major caught the tip-drill interception and returned it for the touchdown to make it 23-17 going into the fourth.

In the back-and-forth that was the fourth quarter, Howard threw a nine-yard touchdown to Niko Kausky with 11:11 left to make it 24-23, then Richardson made a 23-yard field goal with 8:23 left to make it 26-24, and then Wright scored on a five-yard touchdown run to make it 30-26 with 2:51 in the game.

Down four and in need of a touchdown, Floria led a drive down the field through the air and on the ground, contributing 84 of the 87 yards to get them to the Charleston one on 4th and one, finishing the drive with the game-winning pass to Giacomo.

"Just got to keep the chains moving, get first downs, get out of bounds as much as we can, read my keys," Floria said. "Just take us down the field. I had all the confidence in the world of my receivers and play calls and especially up front protection, it was great all game. I had a lot of faith in those guys, so it was a big team effort there."

Richardson squibbed the kickoff to force a return, leaving Charleston with a literal second for one last play. Fairmont State didn't even give Charleston a chance, as senior defensive lineman Randy Robinson sacked Howard to seal the game.

"We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle," Blair said. "They were throwing their beset punches; we were throwing ours. We finally got the knockout in the fourth quarter, and it felt good. Team win and we deserved that win."

The Falcons travel south to Institute to face West Virginia State (4-3, 4-2) next Saturday, Oct. 28. West Virginia State lost to Frostburg State (6-1, 5-1) on Thursday but remain a force to be reckoned with in the MEC.

"It'll be another big challenge," Woodman said. "It always is. You go down there, and they have a lot of speed, a lot of weapons. We got to be ready to play."

