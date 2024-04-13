Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling beat West Liberty, advance to MEC final

Apr. 13—FAIRMONT — The first day of the Mountain East Conference acrobatics and tumbling championships, No. 1 Fairmont State took on No. 4 West Liberty in Joe Retton Arena for the second of two matches on Friday night.

Starting off strong and staying hot the whole match, Fairmont State defeated West Liberty by a score of 272.290-256.800 over West Liberty to advance to the conference finals.

"We really wanted to show up and show out with it being the conference semifinals," Fairmont State Head Coach Danielle Cutri said. "Competing in your home gym makes it more kind of full circle for us in a way, but also our goal was just to come in and just hit, and that's what we do. I'm really proud of [the team.]"

Fairmont State won each of the six events, often by almost two full points. The Falcons performed well in the compulsory, acro, pyramid and team events, but Cutri said they could work on the tiny details when it came to tosses and tumbling.

"We had a couple of tumbling errors today," Fairmont State senior Katey Koehl said. "We just got to get them out today and come back stronger tomorrow."

Before the events began, the MEC handed out postseason awards to members of each team. Koehl, junior Isaria McWhorter-Martin and junior Chloe Smith made First Team All-MEC, and senior Reghan Mollohan and junior Rylee Vinson made Second Team All-MEC.

Alexis Wilkinson won Freshman of the Year, and Koehl also received the Athlete of the Year for MEC acrobatics and tumbling.

"It means so much to me," Koehl said. "There's so much good competition out there, and everybody is amazing. I'm really honored. I couldn't be here without any of my coaches or my teammates."

The schools started the night with the compulsory event, featuring four heats of acrobatics, pyramid, toss and tumbling. West Liberty scored 9.350, 9.675, 9.550 and 8.025, respectively, while Fairmont State scored 9.425, 9.750, 9.850 and 8.975. In total, Fairmont State held a 38.000-36.600 lead over West Liberty.

Then came the acro event. West Liberty scored 9.000 in the five element heat, 9.050 in six element and, after some miscues, 7.725 in seven element for a 25.775 total. Fairmont State scored 9.575 in five element, 9.350 in six element and 9.600 in seven element to total 28.525 points.

In the pyramid event, West Liberty scored a 9.350 in the first heat, 9.575 in the synchronized heat and 9.700 in the final heat to score 28.625 points. Fairmont State scored 9.350 in the first, 9.700 in the synchronized and 9.775 to narrowly win the event 28.825.

After the first three events, the teams took a 15-minute halftime break. Fairmont State held a 95.350-91.000 lead over West Liberty.

Exiting the break, West Liberty and Fairmont State went into the toss event. West Liberty scored 8.650 in the first heat, 8.725 in the synchronized and 8.450 in the open heat to score 25.825 in the event. Fairmont State scored 8.975 in the first heat, 9.000 in the synchronized and 9.675 in the open to score a total of 27.650 in the toss.

The tumbling event came next and featured six heats: Duo, trio, quad, aerial, six element and open. West Liberty scored 8.300, 7.925, 8.000, 9.575, 9.075 and 8.600, respectively, in those events to score a 51.475.

Fairmont State had some difficulties in a couple heats for tumbling but pulled through in the end. The Falcons scored 9.250 in duo, 8.300 in trio, 7.850 in quad, 9.150 in aerial, 9.475 in six element and 9.525 in open to score a 53.550 total.

West Liberty trailed Fairmont State 176.550-168.300 as the teams entered the final event: the team event. In the team event, almost every member took to the floor and put together a seamless routine with team members performing each previous event to music of their choice.

At the end of the event, West Liberty scored an 88.500 with its routine. Fairmont State put together an even better performance for the judges, scoring a 95.740.

The team event scores sealed the win for Fairmont Senior, winning 272.290-256.800 over West Liberty.

"Every time we compete against West Liberty, it's a good meet," Cutri said. "I expected them to bring their best, and I'm just really proud of them for how far they've come this season. It's a fun environment when we compete against them. I think they brought their best."

Fairmont State advances to the MEC championship final against No. 2 Frostburg State, who defeated No. 3 Glenville State in the semifinal. Cutri said it's always a close match when the two FSU's collide.

"They're a really good team," Cutri said. "It's always neck and neck with them, and it'll be a great meet tomorrow. It should be neck and neck, and they'll show up and be their best. So hopefully we come out on top, but no matter what I'll be proud of [our team]."

The two teams face each other Saturday at 3 p.m. in Joe Retton Arena after the MEC event finals on Saturday morning at 11.

