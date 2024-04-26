Fairmont Senior's Pagliaro signs to Davis & Elkins men's lacrosse

Apr. 26—FAIRMONT — Davis and Elkins lacrosse received another Fairmont Senior commit Thursday afternoon. This time, it's for the men's team.

Frank Pagliaro signed his letter of intent to join the Senators after he graduates this year.

"I just looked at a couple of schools, and I just felt like that one was the best fit for me," Pagliaro said. "It just felt right. The campus was very nice. The people were very nice. I was talking to (the team) a little bit, and it just felt like I've known them for a while."

The other schools Pagliaro looked at were two Division III schools: Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., and Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. Davis & Elkins is Division II.

Pagliaro started playing lacrosse in fourth grade. His mother, Jennifer, said he wasn't allowed to play until fifth grade, but the coach of the team he joined said he could come on a year early.

"I called the coach and asked if (Frankie) could, and he said 'Sure, he can come and practice with us,'" Jennifer Pagliaro said. "And he took to it. It was tough back then, he was one of the smallest players, and they're like 'If he wants to play games with us he can,' and he's been playing ever since."

While a freshman at Fairmont Senior, Pagliaro got a starting spot for the Polar Bears. His father, Frank Pagliaro, called it one of his favorite moments as a parent. What made it even better was the words the head coach had told him his freshman year.

"When I was talking to the coach right before the season, I said 'Do you think Frankie's gonna get to play?'" Frank Pagliaro said. "And the coach said 'I don't think we're gonna be able to make it without Frankie.' That meant everything to me to hear that."

Pagliaro saw success while at Fairmont Senior, lettering all four years. He received All-State honors his junior year, but also suffered a broken collar bone that season not once, but twice, according to his mother.

"He broke his collarbone and then went back a little too soon and broke it again," Jennifer Pagliaro said. "That was devastating, but he did a lot of therapy and came back, so I was really proud of him for that."

Looking back at his time as a Polar Bear, which isn't over just yet, Pagliaro said his team is like family and the school has helped him become a better athlete.

"I would definitely say that Fairmont Senior is one of the best schools for athleticism," Pagliaro said. "For their sports, there's a lot of great athletes here. A lot of good potential."

Now a future Senator, Pagliaro looks to find that same type of family with the men's lacrosse team at Davis & Elkins. He hopes to eventually start at Davis & Elkins and graduate in four years.

As for his major, Pagliaro hasn't decided. He said he'll remain undeclared to start and focus on core classes until he chooses a major. Right now, Pagliaro leans toward a career as a physical therapist or medical doctor.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548.