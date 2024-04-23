Fairmont Senior's Liz Amos signs letter of intent with Youngstown State women's lacrosse

Apr. 23—FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High girls lacrosse standout Liz Amos has signed a national letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career with Youngstown State University in Ohio.

Amos was awarded a full athletic scholarship to the Division I school, which is a member of the Mid American Conference.

Amos is among the first players in West Virginia girls' lacrosse history, and the first goalie, to receive an NCAA Division I scholarship offer.

Now a 5-10 senior, Amos was named first-team all-state goalie and a USA Lacrosse Academic All-American as a junior in 2023. That year, she posted a 20-0 mark in goal, led the state with a 4.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .676.

She was first-team all-state on defense in 2022, including a single-season West Virginia state record 96 caused turnovers. This season, Amos is ranked 17th in the nation and leads West Virginia in save percentage at .653 in MaxPreps rankings and is the only state player ranked in the Top 25 nationally in any statistical category among more than 2,100 programs.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to play Division I Women's Lacrosse for Youngstown State University and to play for new Head Coach Rob Harris," Amos said. "I'm very proud of what our Fairmont Senior teams have been able to accomplish and to have played with a series of great players who have helped me prepare for the chance to play at the next level."

To date during her four years with the program, Fairmont Senior has posted a 73-3 mark, including a 59-1 record in West Virginia. During Amos' four seasons as a Polar Bear, she and her teammates have claimed three straight WVSLA state championships with the 2024 playoffs on the horizon.

"Liz is a special player, outstanding teammate, and the leader of our defense," Jon Cain, long-time Fairmont Senior head coach, said. "Liz's work ethic and desire have been a crucial part of our program's more recent successes, and I'm looking forward to following her career at Youngstown State."

Founded in 1908, Youngstown State University, is a public university of more than 11,000 students and is part of the University System of Ohio.

Amos played six years of travel lacrosse, including the last three with West Virginia-based Mountain State Lacrosse. Amos has also played as a guest goalie/defender with Black Lax in Milwaukee, Wis., Bay State Bullets in Acton, Mass. and Athena Lacrosse in Canton, Ohio.

Daughter of Reid and Jennie Amos, Amos has a 3.9 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition to her Youngstown State athletic scholarship, she was also awarded an academic scholarship at the university.

At the conclusion of her senior season, Amos will be a nine-time letter winner. In addition to four varsity letters in Girls' Lacrosse, she was awarded four letters in Girls' Soccer and one in Girls' Swimming.

In 2023, Amos was first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state in girls soccer. In both 2022 & 2023, she played in the WVSLA North-South Game and in 2023 she was invited to play in the W.Va. Girls Soccer North-South All-Star game.