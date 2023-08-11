Fairmont Senior using football playoff loss as fuel for upcoming season

Aug. 11—FAIRMONT — The clock keeps ticking until the start of a new high school football season, and Fairmont Senior keeps working to make it back to the championship game in Wheeling Island.

Going 8-4 last season, the Polar Bears missed the state final after a second-round exit to the eventual Class AA champion Independence. Fairmont Senior wants to use the earlier-than-expected elimination as fuel to get them back to the island this season.

"We had a lot of successes in that season," Head Coach Nick Bartic said. "But ultimately, it did not end the way we wanted it to, and we're trying to use that to fuel this season."

Senior running back and linebacker Dylan Ours summed up the players' attitude at camp this season.

"We definitely got a revenge tour this year," Ours said. "We come to practice working harder and harder every day knowing in the back of our mind that one goal is to win the state championship."

Entering training camp this year, Fairmont Senior lost some important members of last year's team, especially from the linebacker and offensive line positions. Players like Michael Kruzel and Germaine Lewis left open spots at linebacker, while Trey Longwell left an open spot in the secondary.

Despite the players graduating, Bartic thinks there's a good core in the players competing for the open spots.

"We have a good nucleus of those guys coming back," Bartic said. "Each of the three levels [on defense] we lost a couple guys from graduation. There are a lot of spots being competed for."

A few of the key returners for 2023 include Ours, junior quarterback Brody Whitehair, and junior lineman Trevor Bigelow. Some players, like Ours and Bigelow, will play important roles on both offense and defense.

Whitehair enters his third year with more experience under center than most junior quarterbacks. Playing most of his freshman year and all of his sophomore, Whitehair has stood tall in the challenges of running an offense, according to Bartic.

"I don't think people realize how difficult that can be," Bartic said. "You don't just have to know your job, you have to know everyone else's job too. He's done a great job, not just in terms of orchestrating an offense but also in terms of leadership within the team."

As one of the captains of the Polar Bears, Whitehair understands what he needs to do as a young leader of this football team.

"I know I got to set an example for everyone on the team, young and old," Whitehair said. "Taking lead, and especially having to do it since I was a freshman, it's just kind of natural."

With the regular season two weeks away, there are still some opportunities for players to win their spot in the starting lineup. Bartic mentioned skills positions like receiver and defensive back specifically.

"That's a place I feel like we have some depth," Bartic said. "Also interesting competition as we go through our scrimmages here next couple weeks."

Fairmont Senior kicks off the regular season on the road at Lewis County Aug. 25 before hosting Robert C. Byrd in the Pepperoni Roll Bowl Aug. 31 for the home opener at East-West Stadium.

