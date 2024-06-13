Fairmont Senior graduates share their favorite sports moments

Jun. 13—FAIRMONT — With four years of high school sports under their belts, the senior student athletes who just graduated in Marion County have a lot of great memories to share. Here are just some of the Fairmont Senior graduates' favorite moments.

Luke Abbruzzino: Winning the state football championship senior year against a county rival.

Liz Amos: Beating East Fairmont in soccer sectionals junior year and celebrating her 300th career save in lacrosse with her teammates and coaches.

Mackenzie Balzer: Winning three consecutive girls lacrosse state championships and being named Second Team All-State senior year.

* Quelin Barker

Sarah Bulatko: Traveling with friends she'd call family and always having amazing times with them.

Taylor Burkel: Bus rides with the swim team to meets and coming up with the team cheer/chant.

Emily Decker: Winning three consecutive state lacrosse championships and being named All-American junior year.

Zycheus Dobbs: Hitting the game winning shot in the state championship game sophomore year.

Kate Eshenaur: Receiving the Live Like Meg "Got Your Back" Award at the end of year banquet after the 2023 championship run.

Myah Ferrell: Making it to states her senior year after not qualifying the first three years and meeting two of her best friends through the swim team.

Cylen Gilmore: Winning cheer regionals and competing at states and hitting that high from competing.

Andre Grant: Building relationships with teammates on and off the court and winning two state championships.

Riley Green: Winning the state football championship senior year after four years of hard work.

Abby Greene: Screaming to music on the bus after lacrosse wins and winning the soccer sectionals junior year.

* Bella Haught

Slayton Jack: Going to the state baseball tournament sophomore year.

Hayden Jones: Hitting first career home run junior year against Frankfort.

Khadi Koanda: When her coaches hugged her after the state championship game loss senior year and told her they were proud of her no matter what.

Kinsey Kraft: Winning the 100 meter freestyle at the Marion County Meet and spending time with teammates.

Ainsley Lilly: When we won the state soccer championship my freshman year against George Washington and then went on to win state championships the next two years. Morgan Rogers launched the ball at the end of the game, but the referees said they had not blown the whistle yet and made her bring the ball back and she did it again.

* Kanayia Mahaney

* Gavin Michael

Ethan Miller: Going out there on the field and playing with his friends.

Lacy Miller: Finding out she and her team won swim regionals after their coach tricked them into thinking they didn't.

Dylan Ours: The 2021 state championship football team.

Joey Richmond: Making the stop on North Marion's two-point attempt in the state football championship game.

* Audrie Smith

Hunter Spitznogle: Winning back-to-back state wrestling titles junior and senior years.

Tayvion Thornton: Stepping onto the field at Wheeling Island while the crowd was roaring at the state football championship game.

Sammy Viani: Pitching a no-hitter against Cameron to start senior year.

* did not respond by deadline.

