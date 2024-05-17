Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse plays for more than just state title on Saturday

May 17—FAIRMONT — Facing a familiar foe to the north, the Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team plays University for the West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association Division I Girls championship on Saturday as an away game.

"I'm expecting [University] to come and play their best game," Fairmont Senior goalkeeper Liz Amos said. "It's the state game. Everyone's gonna try their hardest, work their hardest throughout practices throughout the week. I'm expecting a good game, and I'm expecting them to play really well."

Something that makes University's field unique is the width. The field isn't wide enough for regulation, so lacrosse games played on it use the football width. Head Coach Jon Cain said it's not going to affect his team's play style that much as it's more of a mental change.

"It just makes you more aware of where you need to be," Cain said. "We just told the girls when we play up there this year, just be aware when you get to the edge of the white you're going out of bounds. You don't have that buffer to the regulation lacrosse line. So it's just more of a mental thing."

In the two previous matchups this season, Fairmont Senior and University split the regular season series 1-1. University beat Fairmont Senior 10-6 on March 19 to give the Polar Bears their first in-state loss since 2019.

While a loss is a loss, Cain thought the team needed it to happen, and the girls confirmed it.

"I think we were getting... a little big for our britches at practice," Ainsley Lilly said. "We hadn't lost an in-state game in five years, and I think that was getting to our heads a little bit. The loss just leveled us out, and we knew that we got to play our best to win. And that's what we started doing."

In the regular season rematch at home on April 25, Fairmont Senior beat University 10-7. Cain doesn't think his team played its best in the win, but Fairmont Senior was more prepared than University.

Now ready for the third, final, and biggest matchup of the year, Fairmont Senior's players are excited and can't wait to get on the field for Saturday's game. While Lilly said there are some nerves the team needs to get out, Cain said the players have been keeping loose as the game gets closer.

"This has always been a tight group, but over the last couple of weeks, there's just a lot of joking, a lot of having fun, a lot of teasing each other," Cain said. "We had our annual spaghetti dinner before the championship, and they were all upbeat."

There's a lot on the line for Fairmont Senior in this game. It's the fifth championship game appearance in a row, and the previous four ended in wins and championships for the Polar Bears. The last time any team won five in a row was Fairmont Senior from 2008-2012.

While it's technically just the fourth appearance in a row, the team played in the 2019 game, and there was no season in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. Still, Lilly said this feat shows a lot about the coaching of Cain and assistant coach Jerry Gardner.

"We've been in the last five championships, but you're only in high school for four [years]," Lilly said. "So obviously, this program was started before we got here, and I think that's all thanks to John and Jerry. They just built a wonderful program. They've instilled a great motivation into us, and we just want to play the best lacrosse."

Experience plays a large part in making so many championship games in a row and Fairmont Senior needs to rely on that experience heavily against University because a key member of the team won't be on the field.

Emily Decker is still out with a knee injury she suffered in practice before the semifinal against Buckhannon-Upshur. While it's keeping her off the field, it's not stopping her from being there for her teammates.

"I'm just cheering them on and letting them know what to do from the viewpoint of the sidelines," Decker said. "Letting them know if a girl's coming or if someone's going to try and check them. When you're out on the field and hearing them cheer you on in support, it really motivates you to do better."

Not having Decker on the field with them is even further motivation for the girls who are playing in this game. As Amos explained it, none of the girls know when it'll be their last game ever.

"We're playing because we never know when it's gonna' be our last," Amos said. "You want to play the game for as long as you can with the love for it. We're just really going to be playing for Decker because luckily she gets to play in college, but it could have been her last game and she would have never known."

In the semifinal game against Buckhannon-Upshur, players stepped up in Decker's absence. Lilly became the team's main scorer, and another player did face offs. As Lilly put it, players stepping up is like a pyramid.

"I would step up in Emily's role, Ayla [Lilly] would step up in my role, and so on and so on," Lilly said. "We just got to keep filling each other's roles and keep playing the game we've been playing all season."

This matchup also marks the second year in a row Fairmont Senior plays University for the state title. Last year, the Polar Bears beat University in the regular season twice by one goal both games before winning the championship game by nine.

There's not an expectation within Fairmont Senior it'll be a repeat of last year. Cain said that it comes down to whoever makes the fewest mistakes — playing this game like it's just another game.

"You got to seize the moment, but you got to play it to where it's just another game," Cain said. "You can't get all hyped up because it's a championship game. You just play like you're playing a regular season game and let the chips fall where they may."

The chips begin falling at 4 p.m. Saturday for the Girls Division I lacrosse championship game at University High in Morgantown.

