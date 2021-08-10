Fairmont native interns at NC Supreme Court

Aug. 10—PEMBROKE — Cale Lowery discovered a passion for politics at an age younger than most.

In 2009, he was captivated while watching the first inauguration of former President Barack Obama. Lowery was 6.

"That is what deep-rooted my love for politics. I remember thinking this is great! This is what democracy looks like. The president holds that standard of democracy. From that event, I've aspired to reach the point where I could be a keeper and a protector of democracy," Lowery said.

Fast forward 13 years, Lowery, 19, is carving his political path, gaining the tools for understanding government as a second-year political science student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. His studies are focused on public policy and administration.

This summer, Lowery spent four weeks as an intern for the North Carolina Supreme Court. He and seven other undergraduates from state institutions were provided with a unique opportunity to build a working knowledge of the role, functions and history of the state Supreme Court.

The experience was enriching and provided him with valuable exposure to the inner workings of the state's highest court.

"We met primarily with Justice Phil Berger, who gave us a breakdown of the state and federal constitution," Lowery said. "We heard from various speakers who shed light on the behind-the-scenes work and litigation. Chief Justice Paul Newby gave us a lot of good insight on how the justice system works in North Carolina."

Lowery took part in debates and listened to presentations by state N.C. Court of Appeals judges Richard Dietz and Chris Dillon.

"We learned about the appeals process, examined various laws and how they are interpreted. We examined several cases, including the Leandro case and the fruits of your labor clause. We covered a vast amount of cases while we were there. We learned about every facet of the courts," he said.

Lowery, a native of Fairmont, also got a chance to meet UNCP alumnus and Robeson County native Trey Allen, general counsel for the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.

Upon graduation, Lowery plans to run for public office or seek a career in public policy within a government agency. He is also considering pursuing a graduate degree in public administration.

"By going through this internship, I was able to learn a different perspective of the constitution and study landmark cases," he said. "Also, it was very important for me to get to meet and learn from such great individuals in our state. I'm hoping for more students to take advantage of this internship program in the future."

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.