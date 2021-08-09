Fairmont man dies in single-vehicle crash

Aug. 9—LUMBERTON — The investigation continues in a single-vehicle crash on Butler Road near Fairmont that left a man dead.

Trooper A.M. Humphrey was dispatched about 5:59 p.m. Friday to a crash on Butler road, about 8.5 miles west of Fairmont, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Freeman Davis Sr., of Fairmont, died after the eastbound 2001 Ford pickup truck he was driving drove off the road onto the right shoulder, Locklear said. Davis overcorrected and the vehicle slid sideways off the road.

The vehicle crossed the road to the left and traveled through a ditch before striking a tree, the sergeant said. The truck came to rest after colliding with the tree.

Davis was not restrained during the crash, but was not ejected. He was alone in the vehicle.

Locklear said the vehicle's speed at the time of the crash was estimated at 65 mph. The speed limit for that section of Butler Road is 55 mph.

"Impairment is not suspected," he said.

But, the results of toxicology tests are pending.

"Next of kin was on the scene when Patrol personnel arrived on scene," Locklear told The Robesonian in a statement.