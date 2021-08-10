Fairmont looks for depth, fresh start under Cox

Aug. 10—FAIRMONT — After a 1-5 season last season and a coaching change, along with a lack of depth on display this spring, the Fairmont football program is practically starting from scratch.

But with something fresh and new comes excitement, and that has sparked interest in the Golden Tornadoes team during fall camp under new coach Lonnie Cox, a Fairmont alumnus.

"We started off with about 60 total kids," Cox said. "Our numbers are steadily going up, and we're really happy that we have 30 freshman. They're going to be the true foundation of the program that we're trying to create here."

While the Golden Tornadoes still don't have as much depth as Cox would hope for, they still have some strong athletes expected to make an impact in all facets of the game.

"Varsity-wise, we don't have as much depth as we would like right now, but we're coaching every single player on how to play both sides of the ball and special teams," Cox said. "We're just hoping to plug and play guys and play them where they can help us be most successful."

That includes some players who played at Dillon Christian last fall, due to the uncertainty whether the North Carolina High School Athletic Association would have a 2020-21 season, and have returned to Fairmont. Derrick Baker, a dynamic workhorse running back who is also a solid linebacker, and quarterback Cameron Sweat will have a big impact on the Golden Tornadoes.

"Derrick will start at running back and linebacker for us, and getting Cam Sweat will be invaluable for us, because he's got the ability to think and read, he's got the ability to run, and he's got the ability to throw," Cox said. "So he can really be a three-headed monster in the dynamic offense that we're trying to put together."

Walker Chavis, a freshman receiver, is another player Cox says should be a big part of the Golden Tornadoes' offensive plans.

"You're always hesitant to give a freshman too much praise early, but Walker's really focused on winning every rep, he's extremely coachable and really gifted in the way he moves and how he runs routes," Cox said.

Defensively, Fairmont allowed 39.0 points per game in the spring, but hopes to return to the physical play the unit displayed in 2019 when they allowed 20.6 points per game.

"Our philosophy of defense is we're going to put a lot of pressure on people, and we feel comfortable doing that because of the guys we do have at linebacker," Cox said. "But we're just as equally impressed with the guys we have up front; we're expecting them to be able to maintain gaps so that our (linebackers) can stay free every play and make plays."

On a team with a lot of two-way players, Cox expects John Poe, a wide receiver/linebacker, Savonte McKeithan, a wide receiver/defensive back, and Cameron Hodge, an offensive and defensive lineman, to also be impact players.

Fairmont will open on Aug. 20 against White Oak, who will travel from Jacksonville to play the Golden Tornadoes at 7 p.m. in Fairmont; the team's original Week 1 game against Lumberton was canceled due to the Pirates' quarantine. As they begin the season they'll look to put last season's 1-5 mark, both overall and in conference play, behind them.

"I'm telling our kids everyday, be the best version of you so we can be the best version of us," Cox said. "And I really and truly believe that they're buying into that, and it's starting to come together."

Chris Stiles