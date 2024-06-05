[Getty Images]

Manchester City are due to face the Premier League in a legal battle over the organisation’s commercial rules next week.

Simon Stone, BBC Sport's chief football news reporter, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "This is going to be an arbitration hearing starting next week and could run to 21 June.

"Basically Manchester City are challenging the legality of the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction rules. Basically those rules are to prevent clubs from inflating sponsorship deals around companies that it could be argued are linked to them.

"That is what the Associated Party Transaction rules do. They are to stop these deals being inflated.

"We knew - and I reported in February - that there was a threat of legal action over changes to these APT rules. Now we know this legal action is happening. The Premier League wrote to the rest of the clubs in March. They have offered clubs to make submissions either way - the Premier League will hope on their side, given at least 14 clubs signed off the tightening of the regulations, so the Premier League can go to the arbitration panel and say these rules are fair, right and should stay as they are.

"Clearly Manchester City argue otherwise and they are also claiming damages, so this is a fairly significant case involving the club that has just won a fourth consecutive league title and who also, later in the autumn, face over 100 charges of breaches of Premier League rules."

Asked if this hearing is linked to those 115 charges that City deny, Stone said: "In theory no. This has come from the tightening of the rules in February. But the challenge is around inflating sponsorship deals. Some, not all, of the charges City are facing are to do with inflating sponsorship deals. So if the validity of that entire concept is called into question by this arbitration panel over the next fortnight or so, clearly you would think that would have to have an impact on the main lot of charges City are facing in the autumn."