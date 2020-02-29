Fairleigh Dickinson tops Mount St. Mary's 83-77

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) -- Xzavier Malone-Key had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Mount St. Mary's 83-77 on Saturday.

Malone-Key made 9 of 12 shots. Jahlil Jenkins added 23 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-18, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams had 15 points and Devon Dunn 11.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mountaineers (11-20, 7-11). Brandon Leftwich added 16 points. Malik Jefferson had 10 points.

Jalen Gibbs, the Mountaineers' second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Mount St. Mary's 85-75 on Feb. 1.

