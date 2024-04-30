Fairland Slow Pitch Softball to Play in State Tournament for the First Time

FAIRLAND, OK – For the first time in program history, Fairland slow pitch softball punched its ticket to the state tournament.

At 28-11, Fairland defeated four seeded Dewar in regionals last Wednesday. With a roster absent of seniors, head coach Jeni Kline said she’s proud of her group for overcoming the challenges.

“Honestly, a lot of people probably didn’t think we could do much because we don’t have any seniors on our roster,” said coach Kline.

“We kind of overcame those odds in fastpitch earlier this year, and the girls decided that was so much fun, so they wanted to do it again in the spring.”

Junior first baseman Averi Anderson echoed Kline in that she said she’s proud of how much her group believed in themselves all season.

“We’re all pretty excited,” said Anderson.

“I’m proud of us. Since we don’t have any seniors, and we’re the first team to make it to state at our school, it’s just pretty cool.”

Junior outfielder Gracin Riggs said the whole process has required a lot of work for both her and her teammates.

“We’ve actually been working really hard all year to get where we are now,” said Riggs.

“We are all just so proud of what we’re doing.”

Fairland will take on Tushka on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 a.m. in Oklahoma City.

