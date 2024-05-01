Fairland High School Celebrates Slow Pitch Softball Team with Sendoff to State

FAIRLAND, OK – Fairland high school celebrated its slow pitch softball team with a sendoff to state on Tuesday.

The team was escorted by police and fire vehicles as students lined the streets to cheer on the Lady Owls. Head coach Jeni Kline and her group walked around school grounds, where they would eventually board the bus to Oklahoma City.

Coach Kline said the community support had a special meaning to her team.

“We have a really great community that always here to support us,” said Kline.

“They get excited after a lot of wins, but with big wins like this, everybody shows up for our teams.”

With the slow pitch softball team making it to the state tournament for the first time, junior shortstop Jaylee Campbell emphasized the importance of confidence.

“It’s the first time in our school history we’ve done this,” Campbell said.

“We’re just ready to go down there and give it our all. We’re going to play our hardest and definitely be confident in ourselves.”

Sophomore outfielder Calli Moncada described the support for the community as very uplifting.

“It feels pretty great,” Moncada said.

“It’s very nice to have all the parents and friends come out and support you. It’s just very uplifting, and makes us feel even better when we’re on our way.”

Fairland will play against Tushka on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 a.m.

