Fairfield's Miller a state champion

Brayden Miller’s phone blew up late in the afternoon on Wednesday.

The Fairfield junior was getting plenty of congratulations after winning the boys golf state championship at Prairie View Golf Club course in Carmel.

“There were over 80 missed texts and over 30 missed calls on my phone,” said Miller. “I expected texts and calls, but I didn’t expect that many.

“There was a big welcome back when I was escorted back to school (Wednesday night). That was pretty awesome and pretty emotional.”

Miller shot a five-under par 139 at the two day state finals on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first round he shot a 68 and in the second he scored a 71.

Miller beat Valparaiso’s Aidan Gutierrez, Leo’s Justin Hicks and Westfield’s Jake Cesare by four strokes.

“At the beginning of the week, I thought a five-under would likely win it,” Miller said. “I didn’t think that would win the state title by four shots. I met my goal of getting five-under, which was what I set out to do at the beginning of the week. I was satisfied with that.”

As the second round came to end for him, Miller kept looking at the leaderboard to see how much he led. Great execution on the final hole sealed the state title for Miller.

“I hit a tee-shot in the middle of the fairway on 18,” Miller said. “Then all I had to do was keep the ball in play.”

Miller was asked what his initial reaction was after knowing he was the state champion.

“I don’t even know what I was thinking,” he said. “So much stuff is running through your mind.”

Miller had gained valuable experience at the state finals when he competed in Carmel as a freshman and sophomore. He finished sixth last year with a 143 and he ended up tied for 12th as a freshman with a 149.

“This title means a lot to me,” Miller said. “Ever since my freshman year this has been at the top of list when it came to my goals. I told everybody that I thought I could win a state title. It was pretty awesome to see everything come together this year.”

Improvement in several areas helped Miller be the best boys golfer in the state.

“Definitely, my putting has gotten a lot better since last year at this time,” he said. “I was also better when it came to mental toughness on the (state finals) course and the way I handled myself. I didn’t let small mistakes ruin my round. That helped me win this.”

Miller is a fan of the Prairie View Golf Club course.

“I love it,” he said. “I knew I could score well out there. It was just a matter of time that I did that. It’s a bit of a firmer course and I like the way the ball runs out. I don’t like soft courses. Those make me spin the ball a lot.”

Miller became the first boys golfer from Elkhart County to win a state title since 1939. Elkhart High’s John Williams accomplished that feat.

Gina Yoder from NorthWood High School was the only other county golfer to win a state title. She won the girls state championship back in 1988.

“I found that out during the award ceremony,” Miller said about Williams’ state title and the year it took place. “Whoever runs the IHSAA mentioned something about it. It’s kind of cool to be the first (boys golfer) to do it from Elkhart County in 85 years.”

Miller won’t be taking any time off any time soon from golf.

He was going to be practicing some on Thursday and preparing for the Indiana Amateur Golf Tournament next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Rock Hollow in Peru and getting ready for the USGA Amateur Qualifier next Thursday at the Indiana University Pfau Course.

Elkhart’s Steven Webb and Penn’s Jack Yewchuk also competed at the state finals.

Webb, who was competing at state for the first time, finished tied for 48th with a 158 after shooting a 79 in each round.

“I know I can do a lot better than what I did,” said Webb. “But it was a great experience to take in. I loved the big crowd there. I want to make it to state next year and do even better.”

Webb knows what he needs to improve on as he attempts to make it again to state next year and climb up the leaderboard.

“I need to just stay in the moment, be calm and not think ahead,” Webb said.

Elkhart coach Todd King was happy with Webb’s performance.

“I thought he played pretty solid,” the Lions head coach said. “It was a great experience for him.”

Yewchuk totaled a 163 and finished tied for 66th. It was the third straight year for Yewchuk at state.

Zionsville was the team champion with a 600. Rounding out the top five schools were Westfield (605), Hamilton Southeastern (606), Noblesville (611) and Center Grove (613).