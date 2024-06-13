Fairfield's Miller leads after one round

CARMEL — Fairfield's Brayden Miller was at the top of the leaderboard after round one on Tuesday at the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Miller shot a four-under par 68 and led by two strokes over Zionsville's Andrew Wall and Bloomington South's Happy Gilmore.

Elkhart's Steven Webb shot a 79 on Tuesday and Penn's Jack Yewchuk totaled an 83.

It's the third straight year that Miller and Yewchuk have competed at the state finals, while Webb is making his debut at state.

Miller finished sixth last year at state with a 143. Two years ago, he tied for 12th with a 149.