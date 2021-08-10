Fairfield warns people to avoid contact with portion of Great Miami River

Aug. 9—The city of Fairfield is warning people to avoid the Great Miami River from Joyce Park to State Route 27 because of a disruption at the city's sewer plant that could cause higher levels of E. Coli in the river.

Activities like swimming, fishing, wading and kayaking should be avoided, the city said. Officials said they will update residents when treatment systems are restored.

To prevent illnesses from recreational water exposure during this advisory, people should:

—Avoid contact with the waterbodies and areas noted above.

—Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.

—Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.