Fairfield Union’s Andy Clark is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Football Coach of the Year

RUSHVILLE – Andy Clark missed coaching football and being around the players, so when the opportunity arose for him to get back in the game, he jumped at the chance.

Clark, who was the Fairfield Union athletic director for the past four years, took over as the Falcons’ head coach and his presence paid immediate dividends for a program that has struggled mightily in the last 20 years.

“I never really wanted to get out of it, and to be honest, I don’t think you ever get coaching out of your system, at least I knew I hadn’t,” Clark said. “This was my 19th year, and I love the practice probably more than the games. I missed being around the kids. Being the AD, you are around them, but it’s different. I enjoy teaching the game and making sure our kids are giving great effort all the time.”

Clark guided the Falcons to a 6-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division, including a four-game winning streak to end the season. It was the Falcons’ first winning season since 2017. Fairfield Union has had only two winning seasons since 2006.

For his efforts, Clark is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Coach of the Year.

His No. 1 goal was to come in and change the culture.

“The main thing for me was establishing from the first day of practice the level of effort and competition it takes to be successful,” Clark said. “The kids bought into that and continued to do that throughout the season and that helped us get better. We just tried to make everything competitive in practice and teach them that every rep matters and that was the biggest difference, and it helped us improve as the season went along.”

Clark is no stranger to success. Before coming to Fairfield Union, he was the head coach at his high school alma mater Chesapeake for eight seasons from 2011 to 2018. He had a 44-29 record and guided Chesapeake to three playoff appearances. His teams finished .500 or better in all but two seasons.

Fairfield Union opened the season by winning two of its first three games but then went through a three-game gauntlet of facing Hamilton Township, Logan Elm and Bloom-Carroll, which resulted in three consecutive losses. All three teams qualified for the playoffs and finished in a three-way tie for first place in the MSL-Buckeye Division.

However, Clark stayed the course and kept preaching to his players to keep fighting, and because of that, the Falcons ended the season with four consecutive victories, including a 21-14 win over Teasy Valley in Week 10.

“The kids trusted the grind and the process, and they realized we were getting better,” Clark said. “In all three games, we showed them what they did well against those three teams. The kids understood we were playing three really good teams in a row and in those games, we really battled, even though the final score didn’t always indicate that. The kids knew that we could compete, and we still had a month left in the season to keep improving.

“We were hoping to secure a playoff spot and we knew we would have to win out. We just took it a week at a time. The kids continued to get better, and just the effort in practice enabled them to get better. You get that first win, then gain some confidence, come back and get another win, and they kept it going all the way to the end of the season.

