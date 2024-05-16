Fairfield, Penn cruise

Fairfield's girls tennis team advanced into the semifinals of the NorthWood Sectional after posting a 5-0 win over Goshen on Wednesday.

Addison Mast, Taylor Schreck and Allie Stahly were singles were singles winners for the Falcons, who will face Bremen today at 5 p.m. in the semifinals.

Defending sectional champion NorthWood meets Bethany Christian in the other semifinal today.

At the Penn Sectional, Penn claimed 5-0 wins Wednesday over Mishawaka and South Bend Clay.

The Kingsmen, who have won 16 straight sectional titles, will face Marian today at 4:30 for the sectional championship.

------------

NORTHWOOD SECTIONAL

FAIRFIELD 5, GOSHEN 0

Singles: Addison Mast def. Landry Schrock 6-0, 6-0. Taylor Schreck def. Nina Grosso 6-0, 6-2. Allie Stahly def. Anna-Catherine Stahly 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Elise Schwartz/Amanda McGuire def. Ellie Lanfermann/Deborah Kratzer 6-0, 6-0. Eva Herbert/Lacy Stoltzfus def. Rachel Schrock/Sammi Centeno 6-0, 6-1.

PENN SECTIONAL

PENN 5, MISHAWAKA 0

Singles: Aileen Hu def. Kylie Creech 6-1, 6-0. Anna Yoon def. Addison Gardner 6-0, 6-0. Samantha Pischalko def. Brooke Boehman 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Maren Woelfer/Kia Schmitt def. Cassie Creech/Grace Selesky 6-0, 6-0. Jaanavi Kaushik/Scarlett Biever def. Elena Norton/Amiya Stamper 6-0, 6-0.

PENN 5, CLAY 0

Singles: Aileen Hu def. Sariah Barnes 6-0, 6-0. Anna Yoon def. Lisette Molina-Vargas 6-0, 6-0. Samantha Pischalko def. Belize Cortez 6-0, 6-0. Maren Woelfer/Kia Schmitt def. Andrea Jacinto/Anyah Peak 6-0, 6-0. Jaanavi Kaushik/Scarlett Biever def. Leslie Flores/Marissa Barron 6-0, 6-0.