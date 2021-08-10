Fairfield man charged in undercover child sex sting in Kentucky

Aug. 10—A Fairfield man accused of responding to a prostitution ad and attempting to solicit a 13-year-old for sex in Kentucky is facing charges.

On July 27, Shakir A. Little, 29, contacted an undercover Boone County Sheriff's deputy in regards to a prostitution ad. During the conversation, he asked the deputy, "Is your daughter in there?", according to the sheriff's office.

He then reportedly said he was talking to the wrong person, but later reached out to the deputy again to ask about the girl's age.

The deputy said the girl was 13 years old. Little requested a child that was 6 years old or younger, but agreed to meet the 13-year-old for $20, according to the sheriff's office.

When Little arrived to meet the girl, he messaged the undercover deputy to send the girl. Deputies then confronted him and arrested Little.

He was charged with promoting human trafficking — solicitation, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor regarding sex offenses and prostitution — solicitation, according to the sheriff's office.

Little is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.