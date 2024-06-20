Fairborn eliminates pay-to-play fees for high school, middle school sports, band

Jun. 19—Athletes and band members at Fairborn's high school and middle school will no longer have to pay to participate.

The Fairborn board of education has voted to eliminate "pay to play" fees for students at the two schools participating in those activities.

"We believe that this is a sound decision for the Fairborn community and our families, and we hope that participation numbers will increase at both the high school and middle school levels," board President Jerry Browning said.

The district said the vote last week followed a long discussion. Each Fairborn student was required to pay $75 per activity last school year, according to a Dayton Daily News report on pay-to-play fees all across the area.

The total was capped at $150 per student participating in multiple activities and $225 per family, the DDN found.

"We want our students to have every opportunity to participate and be successful," Superintendent Gene Lolli stated. "This decision will open doors for students who may not have been able to participate in the past."

Other area school districts not charging fees as of last school year included Miamisburg, Oakwood, Dayton, Springfield and Troy.

Fairborn students involved in band and sports will be using new facilities this coming school year.

The new 214,000 square foot Fairborn High School on Commerce Center Boulevard near Interstate 675 will have a 1,000-seat performing arts center, an arena that seats 2,100 and an auxiliary gym, district officials said.

Classes at the $95 million school are set to start Aug. 23, more than a month after a July 17 dedication ceremony.

The school district had earlier scaled back, putting some athletic facilities like — softball fields, baseball fields and tennis courts on hold.

Those plans were reinstated after voters approved a 34-year bond issue in the spring of 2023. Last fall, the school board voted to add a $3 million indoor multi-sport facility that was also postponed due to increasing costs.

The 11,000 square foot site will be built between the home stands and the fieldhouse, separate from the new high school, Fairborn school officials said.