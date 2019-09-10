Fair or foul? Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence won't sign autograph for kid in Giants jersey

Alright, sports fans, time for a debate: Is this fair or foul?

Here’s what happened: On Sunday outside of AT&T Stadium, a young fan was wearing a New York Giants Saquon Barkley jersey, a Giants hat and even a Giants logo temporary tattoo on his cheek.

Prodded by whoever made the video below, the boy was pushed toward Dallas Cowboys self-professed “sack master” DeMarcus Lawrence. With a pen and towel in his hand, he approaches Lawrence.

Without breaking stride, the two-time Pro Bowler looks the boy up and down and says, “Get the right jersey, son!” over his shoulder as he continues walking toward a limo bus, friends in tow.

Some who heard Lawrence laughed, while you can also hear an “ohhh” and one person says “how mean.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence was unapologetic after not signing an autograph for a young fan in Giants gear. (AP)

Lawrence was unapologetic on Twitter, writing, “It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry”

That’s pretty cold.

On one hand, what Lawrence did is harsh but understandable. The Cowboys and Giants have a long-standing rivalry, and Dallas thumped New York 35-17 on Sunday. It takes guts to approach a Cowboys player wearing so much Giants gear and expect a warm welcome given the history between the teams.

On the other hand, it was harsh and he could have softened it. It takes 10 seconds, tops, to scribble your name on the kid’s towel and say, “I’ll sign this time, but next time you should have the right jersey” in a joking manner.

What do you think?

