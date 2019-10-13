The fair catch kick makes a rare appearance, in London

The folks in London have yet to enjoy a game between a pair of teams with winning records. But at least they got to watch a fair catch kick on Sunday, in the Panthers-Bucs game.

It happened at the end of the first half, after a trio of illegal procedure calls pushed a Tampa Bay punt back to the point where the kick came from the end zone. Carolina caught the punt with a fair catch at the Tampa 49, setting the stage for application of a little-used (but still fairly well known) tweak in the rules.

After a fair catch, the receiving team may attempt a placekick (or, technically, a dropkick) from the spot of the fair catch. There’s no snap and no rush; it looks like a kickoff, but without a tee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For Panthers kicker Joey Slye, it was an opportunity to convert the first fair catch kick since Chargers kicker Ray Wersching in 1976, who made a 45-yarder at the half. Before that, Bears kicker Mac Percival made a 43-yarder in 1968 to beat the Packers, returning the favor from four years earlier, when Paul Hornung made a 52-yard fair catch kick at the end of the half of a Packers-Bears game.

At least 10 fair catch kicks have been tried unsuccesfully since Wersching’s successful effort from 43 years ago, with all but one of them longer than Slye’s 59-yard try.

Only six have ever been made, with Hornung’s 52-yarder the longest. Today could have been number seven, but Slye went wide right.