Failure to get Thelin could be 'final nail in coffin'

With several reports linking Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin to the vacant Aberdeen post, the Sportsound team are warning that the Dons could have all their eggs in one basket.

Michael Stewart believes that failing to secure the Swede - if that is the club's current plan - could lead to serious backlash at Pittodrie.

"If Aberdeen are not to end up with Jimmy Thelin as their manager, it could be the final nail in the coffin for a few people in that club," the former Scotland midfielder said.

"When is it going to happen? The Swedish league is up and running. Realistically you're thinking if they're going to get him in, it's got to be before their season starts. This thing is taking an eternity."

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller says there could be a few red faces in the granite city if the appointment doesn't come to fruition.

"It's ridiculous the length of time this has taken to appoint a manager," he said. "There should be a straight-forward procedure. You should do it with a lot of thought, but you can't let it drag on.

"You can't allow one man to lead you down a cul-de-sac. There's a possibility that could be the case and then your left with egg on your face. The time between now and the summer has been totally wasted."